Oklahoma gun deer hunting begins Saturday

A year ago in this space, I noted that the Oklahoma gun deer season is kind of a big deal all across the Sooner State.

“How big is the gun deer season in Oklahoma?” chuckled Durant Daily Democrat sports editor Kevin Farr in a conversation we had about the topic 12 months ago.

“Well, when I realized that very few teams were playing basketball this week on Friday night going into the (2016) holiday break, I kind of had it figured out.”

A year later, little has changed as the Sooner State’s orange army gets ready to head afield on Saturday morning for the start of the 16-day gun season that runs from Nov. 18 until Dec. 3 this year.

As with season expectations a year ago, Oklahoma hunters have much to look forward to this fall as they chase the more than half-million whitetails that call the Sooner State home.

While true most years, it seems particularly so this year during fall hunting campaigns that have already seen upwards of a half-dozen 200-class whitetails get taken by hunters during the state’s October archery and muzzleloader campaigns.

Incidentally, if you’d like to see a few of those bucks, just go to the Web sites of North American Whitetail or Oklahoma Game and Fish, as long as you’re prepared for your jaw to drop, that is.

If the 2017 deer hunting run has been good so far, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation big game biologist Dallas Barber believes that even more good hunting is on tap over the next couple of weeks.

In fact, in conversations I’ve had with Barber over the last few weeks – and in this week’s ODWC news release – the Oklahoma State University grad said that Sooner State gun hunters should see plenty of buck movement.

“I have been getting lots of reports of chasing and even breeding in some areas,” said the Edmond native. “It’s looking to be mild weather, which could obviously change between now and opening day.. But regardless, it is a great time to be out in the woods.”

As noted above, deer hunters are already enjoying a phenomenal deer hunting campaign this fall, even before the rut has kicked into full gear.

In fact, Barbers notes: “As of Nov. 9, we have harvested just under 35,000 deer. Not only have we been seeing great harvest numbers, but the quality has been up as well, with multiple large bucks being harvested.”

When you consider that the 2016-17 total deer harvest figure was 99,023 whitetails (archery, muzzleloader, and modern firearms season harvest figures combined), you start to get a sense of how important the gun deer season is across Oklahoma.

Especially in the big antler department, an area that has seen the Sooner State shine over the past 12-months.

The state’s big buck run began a year ago this very week when archers took two monster non-typical bow bucks scoring north of 245-inches, one near Moore, the other not far from Lawton.

If the giant 2016 bow bucks taken by Jeffrey Parker and Travis Ocker wowed the state’s deer camp crowd last fall, it may have inspired that same hunting crowd this year. So far, three muzzleloader bucks in the 200-inch class have been reported near Lawton, Coalgate, and Ada while another huge bow buck was reported on a wildlife management area in the eastern part of the state.

Now that the eve of the 2017 gun season is at hand, expect to see more big bruiser bucks get checked in by excited hunters, something that always seems to happen during the two-week gun season.

Want proof of that? Then consider that the current ODWC Cy Curtis Program non-typical record buck is an 18-point gun harvest taken in Tillman County on Nov. 23, 2004 by Grandfield hunter Michael Crossland. That world class bruiser eventually was net scored by ODWC officials at 248 6/8 inches.

On the typical side of things, who can forget the back-to-back state record gun kills in nearby Pushmataha County back in 2007?

The first buck was taken on Nov. 18 that year by Glenpool hunter Jason Boyett who took a buck that net scored at 192 5/8 inches. Just 10 days later, John Ehmer ended the short reign of the Boyett buck when he took the current state record typical, a 7X6 bruiser that net scored 194 0/8 inches.

Here in Bryan County, the gun season also offers hunters a chance to take a bruiser buck like the 156 1/8 inch 6X5 typical taken by Oklahoma City hunter M.A. Nelson on Nov. 21, 1988. On the non-typical side of things, the gun season benchmark in the local woods is a 178 4/8 inch 5X9 non-typical taken by Atoka hunter Derrick Glover on Nov. 24, 2005.

In other words, the best two weeks of deer hunting in Oklahoma – even for big bucks – is finally at hand.

“Movement should be starting to kick up to an ‘all day’ situation,” noted Barber. “It’s definitely time to start packing a lunch and sitting all day.”

Here in the southeastern portion of the state, ODWC biologist Jeff Ford says in a news release that currently, bucks are chasing does and scrapes are being worked.

He also notes that there are reports of bucks breeding does at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. What’s more, good movement is happening into the early and mid-morning hours with young bucks cruising around and mature bucks nosing around does.

With good habitat conditions – and plenty of acorns – the deer are primarily staying in the timber in this region of Oklahoma.

For hunters hoping to tag some venison this weekend, Ford recommends that you look for scrapes close to thickets, along with being in your stand well before daylight. And as Barber said, pack a lunch and be prepared to stay all day.

“It should be a great year,” Ford notes in the news release. “The mast crop is the best I’ve ever seen, and I expect some records to be broken.

“The deer have not been in this good of shape in more than a decade. Public lands that are open for deer gun season always draw crowds, but if you hike off the road a few hundred yards, you can usually find places with little or no pressure.”

Further to the west near Marietta and Ardmore, ODWC senior wildlife biologist Rex Umber notes that the rut is ramping up.

“The changes in photoperiod have triggered deer hormones and they are reacting,” he said in the news release. “Bucks have been actively scraping for a while, and more buck activity has been observed during daylight hours, especially in the last week or so.”

“The slightly earlier calendar dates of this year’s gun season should increase the chance that hunters will encounter bucks chasing does,” stated Umber.

Like the two ODWC biologists above, Umber says to be prepared to patiently sit in your stand.

“One other tip is to stay put on opening morning, even if you see activity from other hunters,” stated Umber. “Often the activity from other hunters will push deer to those who remain on their stands.”

Umber notes that in addition to food resources, scrapes, funnels and travel patterns are also important right now.

“Stay on stand!” he urges. “Especially if air temperatures are at or below normal. Late morning and even midday produces well for those who stick it out.

“If the cool weather holds, bucks should be very active,” he adds. “Hunters should stay in the stands most of the day if possible.”

Because if you do so, then who knows what might happen?

After all, it’s mid-November, the Sooner State whitetail rut is kicking into gear, and the Oklahoma gun deer season is ready to begin.

With a little luck, maybe you’ll be the next hunter to tag a headline grabbing buck ready to make a run for the Cy Curtis and/or Boone and Crockett record books.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and resides in Denison, Texas. His outdoor column appears every week.