Caddo survives Bennington in season opening sweep

BENNINGTON – Cold shooting was the story of the season opener for Bryan County favorite Caddo, but the Bruins were able to survive victorious despite solid efforts by host Bennington in both contests.

The Lady Bruins were dismal offensively for most of three quarters and needed a fourth quarter comeback to edge Bennington, 38-34, in the opener.

Caddo’s boys raced out to an 11-0 lead in the nightcap but the Bears played almost even through the remainder of the contest before the visitors pulled out a 57-40 triumph.

Girls

Missing their first four shots from the field before a Karlee Robison bucket with 4:41 left in the first might should have been an omen of things to come for the Lady Bruins, who struggled all night to put the ball in the basket.

Bennington meanwhile was able to take advantage of enough opportunities to lead most of the opening half, including five straight points from Madison Currie to close the second stanza for a surprising 18-13 Lady Bear lead at intermission. Caddo hit just one of 14 shots during the quarter.

Neither team was able to final the mark much in the third frame either and turnovers began to affect the hosts who failed to score on their first five possessions of the third stanza. Four Bennington turnovers were largely responsible for the scoring drought and the Lady Bruins looked like they might have found their rhythm with three straight buckets to open the period.

Things once again turned sour for Caddo as the Lady Bruins missed their final 11 field goal attempts of the frame, getting only a Kylee Anderson free throw for their only point the final 6:28 of the quarter.

Bennington wasn’t much better, hitting just two shots in the third, but one of those was a three-pointer by Currie in the closing minute to give the Lady Bears a 23-20 edge heading the final stanza.

An Alexus Gibson bucket pushed the margin to five but Caddo came storming back at the charity stripe with five straight points to crawl even at 25 with 5:28 remaining.

It was nip-and-tuck the rest of the as a Maci Haislip 12-footer with 1:29 left found the bottom of the net to give Bennington it’s final lead at 34-33.

Caddo found the answer with an the second of two Alison Hawkins three-pointers with 1:14 left to go in front to stay.

The Lady Bears still had their chances but missed three free throws and committed two turnovers on their final four possessions.

“It’s going to be tough to win many games if we shoot as bad as we did tonight,” Caddo head coach Vernon Johnson stated. “We got off to a slow start and got stagnant offensively. Then we got our heads down.

“We finally got a couple key threes to fall at the end to get us the win. I think we’ve got a chance to be good this year but have to shoot the ball a lot better.”

Robison finished with 10 points to pace Caddo with Kynsey Dixon contributing nine, Hawkins six, Tanna Hightower with five, Brittney Miller and Kacie Clower three apiece and Anderson two points.

Bennington got a strong performance from Currie with a game-high 18 points. Haislip also reached double figures with 10 as Gibson, Kenzi Conditt and Makenzie Atwood posted two each.

Boys

Caddo came out with guns blazing in the opening quarter, scoring multiple times in transition while taking advantage of nine Bennington turnovers.

The Bruins scored the first 11 points of the game before Lance Minyard finally got the hosts on the board with a free throw more than four minutes into the contest.

Garrett McMichael scored eight and Kaden Johnson had seven as Caddo pushed the advantage to 23-8 in just over a quarter.

That’s when the momentum seemed to swing as Bennington took care of the ball much better and limited the Bruins to just four points over the final seven minutes of the second stanza, cutting the deficit to 27-15 at the half.

The Bears made another push in the third fueled by Joseph Rochelle and Keaton Robison but a pair of Gage McMichael three-point bombs held them at bay leaving Caddo in front 39-26 after three quarters.

Bennington never got any closer down the stretch as Johnson singlehandedly poured in nine of what proved to be a game-high 20 points for the contest.

“We got some early turnovers and kind of shell-shocked them,” Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson commented. “We wanted to rely on our defense because I didn’t expect us to shoot that well on the first night out, especially after watching that girls game and the way it went.

“They (Bennington) are a good team and Coach Weil’s man defense is pretty good. They kind of surprised us a little early going to a zone and we had to adjust.”

Garrett McMichael finished with 16 points, Gage McMichael had eight, K.W. Adair contributed seven and Matthew Jenkins scored six.

Johnny Mays topped Bennington with 10 points while Minyard tossed in eight, Andrew McDonald and Austin Malone added six apiece as Rochelle and Robison also tallied five each.

Kynsey Dixon notched nine points, including a pair on this drive to the bucket between three Bennington defenders during Thursday night’s Bryan County Conference contest. Dixon and the Lady Bruins managed to shake off horrendous shooting to rally for a 38-34 win. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7060.jpg Kynsey Dixon notched nine points, including a pair on this drive to the bucket between three Bennington defenders during Thursday night’s Bryan County Conference contest. Dixon and the Lady Bruins managed to shake off horrendous shooting to rally for a 38-34 win. Caddo’s Garrett McMichael skied for two of his 16 points on this trip to the basket despite the defensive effort of Bennington’s Lance Minyard. The Bruins got off to a fast start and then held off the Bears the rest of the way for a season-opening 57-40 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7113.jpg Caddo’s Garrett McMichael skied for two of his 16 points on this trip to the basket despite the defensive effort of Bennington’s Lance Minyard. The Bruins got off to a fast start and then held off the Bears the rest of the way for a season-opening 57-40 victory.