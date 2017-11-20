Southeastern garners 11 All-Conference selections

A total of 11 Southeastern players have earned 12 All-Great American Conference honors, highlighted by first team selections for Justin Young and Joel Carlos, as announced by the league office this week.

Second team picks included tight end Codey McElroy, offensive lineman Kevin Gray, linebacker Hunter Powell, cornerback Jarrett Ingram, Carlos as a punter and O.J. Walker as a return specialist.

Four others added honorable mention nods, including Geoff Davis at center, defensive end Christian Banasiak, defensive tackle Damarius Lavender and special teams player Jacob Harper.

The Savage Storm finished the season with a 7-4 record and tied for fourth in the GAC standings after closing the year with a dramatic 27-24 win over rival East Central.

Young, a senior from Monroe, La., finished the season as the team’s number two tackler, racking up 72 total tackles which was good for 14th in the GAC. He added 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack, as well as a pair of interceptions, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.

Carlos, a junior from Carrollton, Texas, is a two-time GAC Special Team Player of the Week after tying a school record with 17 made field goals, including a pair of game winners inside the final minute. He finished 17-of-23 on the year, with the last one of the season being a career-long 48 yard connection to beat rival ECU.

McElroy, a senior from Frederick, Okla., hauled in 14 catches for 173 yards, but converted five of those grabs into touchdowns. He averaged 12.4 yards per catch and had a long reception of 42 yards for the year.

Gray, a junior from Coppell, Texas, started all 11 games on the offensive line for the Savage Storm and helped the offense to nearly 1,800 rushing yards and was part of a line that allowed just 12 sacks on the season.

Powell, a redshirt-freshman from Keller, Texas, was the team’s leading tackler with 87 total stops, the most by a defender since the 2010 season. He added 4.5 tackles for loss as well as an interception and two pass breakups.

Ingram, a junior from Mesquite, Texas, led the Storm in passes defended with 12, averaging 1.1 per game which was good for sixth in the GAC. He also tacked on 38 tackles for the year with 2.0 TFL, while chipping in an interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Carlos picked up his second recognition for his punting duties where he averaged 38.3 yards per punt, and was one of the league’s most dangerous weapons in the field position battle as he pinned 27 punts inside the 20 yard line on the year which is a new SE and GAC single season record.

Walker, a redshirt-freshman from Ardmore, Okla., quickly became one of the nation’s top return specialists and is ranked 12th nationally in combined kick returns with 782 yards between kick and punt returns, ranking third in the country in punt returns at 25.0 yards per return and second in punt return touchdowns with three.

Davis, a junior from DeSoto, started all 11 games on the offensive line for the Savage Storm and helped the offense to nearly 1,800 rushing yards and was part of a line that allowed just 12 sacks on the season.

Banasiak, a junior from Cape Coral, Fla., turned in 47 total tackles on the season and led the team with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also added a pair of QB hurries and a forced fumble.

Lavender, a senior from Monroe, La., posted 32 total tackles on the year with 2.0 tackles for loss while adding a QB Hurry and the team’s lone blocked kick.

Harper, a redshirt-freshman from Spring, Texas, and tallied 30 total stops on the year with 3.0 TRFL and a sack while adding a pick-six and three pass breakups.

