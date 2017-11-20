Seven Bruins receive All-District honors

After finishing off the football campaign with a 5-5 record, including a solid five-game winning streak midseason, the Caddo Bruins were rewarded with several All-District honors.

Those awards included the District B-5 Defensive Player of the Year that went to Matthew Jenkins while Drew Schoolcraft was chosen at the league’s Tight End of the Year. Michael Creel was also selected at the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

Jenkins was a fixture on both the Caddo offensive and defensive lines and definitely wreaked havoc with opposing offenses from his nose guard position.

He finished the 2017 season with 63 tackles, 40 of which were the solo variety, to go along with eight tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Schoolcraft also made a major impact on both sides of the ball for Caddo, sharing the Tight End award with Allen’s Hunter Simpson.

In 10 contests he caught 24 passes for 385 yards while averaging 16 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns.

Defensively he led the Bruins in tackles with 126, including 90 solo stops. Schoolcraft notched 21 tackles for loss as well as 12 quarterback sacks and recovered three fumbles.

Creel was a regular on the Bruin offensive line and helped Caddo to nearly 27 points a contest and over 225 yards per outing.

Junior Jack Holbrook was chosen first-team All-District at defensive back where he was a ballhawk for unit that was outstanding in takeaways as a they intercepted 16 passes and recovered 25 opposing fumbles.

Holbrook led the charge with five picks, a fumble recovery and broke up 10 passes while also contributing 63 tackles (42 solo). He also accounted for 18 offensive touchdowns, throwing for 744 yards in addition to 494 on the ground.

Caddo notched three second-team All-District selections as well with defensive end Avery Brown, linebacker Cameron McClain and wide receiver Chisolm Booth.

Brown recorded 62 tackles, including 39 solo stops, as well as four and a half quarterback sacks and five fumble recoveries. He also snagged 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns while splitting time at tight end on the offensive side of the ball.

McClain was solid at linebacker as he posted 57 tackles (37 solos) along with five tackles for loss and two and a half sacks.

Booth meanwhile was forced into action on both sides of the ball due to injury. At receiver, he caught 27 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. In the defensive backfield he finished with 28 tackles.

The Bruins added even more honors as Jenkins was selected as a first-time 8-Man All-Star by the Coaches Association and chosen to play in the Annual 8-Man All Star Game to be held the third weekend of June on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami.

Schoolcraft was picked as an alternate for the prestigious squad.

“I am very proud of all of our all district honorees,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor stated. “Our seniors, Matt Jenkins and Drew Schoolcraft have also been selected to represent Caddo and our district in the 8-Man All Star Game in June. Both are deserving of their honors and are two of the top players at their respective positions in the state. Matt will play as an offensive lineman/nose guard, and Drew’s position will be tight end/defensive end, if he is selected as an alternate.

“Our other all district players will all be returning next year which is a positive. Our district had some really fine players, some of the best in the state in my opinion, so getting some of our players recognized is a big honor. I’m looking forward to big things from our underclassmen next year.”

Caddo’s Drew Schoolcraft took home District Tight End of the Year honors while being a key cog on both sides of the ball for the Bruins in 2017. He also led the team with 126 tackles, including 21 behind the line of scrimmage as well as 12 quarterback sacks. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_6145_cmyk.jpg Caddo’s Drew Schoolcraft took home District Tight End of the Year honors while being a key cog on both sides of the ball for the Bruins in 2017. He also led the team with 126 tackles, including 21 behind the line of scrimmage as well as 12 quarterback sacks. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Matthew Jenkins picked up one of his 63 tackles for the season on this play against Strother. Jenkins was selected District B-5 Defensive Player of the Year after a fine campaign that also included eight tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_6071_cmyk.jpg Matthew Jenkins picked up one of his 63 tackles for the season on this play against Strother. Jenkins was selected District B-5 Defensive Player of the Year after a fine campaign that also included eight tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat