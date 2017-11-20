Davis headlines Durant High All-District honorees

Although they managed just two district victories this season, the Durant Lions had good representation on the All-District 5A-3 football squad with three first-team selections.

Leading the way was the district Wide Receiver of the Year in Brandon Davis, along with defensive ends Parker Morgan and Jared Iscimenler for the prestigious squad that was comprised of seniors only.

Davis was the Lions’ top playmaker on both sides of the football throughout the year, led by a tremendous season at receiver in which he caught 44 passes for 618 yards with a 14.1 average per catch and four touchdowns.

The athletic standout also rushed the football six times for 77 yards and a score, averaged 16.7 yards per kickoff return and 19.0 yards per punt return in addition to 33 tackles, one interception, a team-high seven broken up passes as well as three fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Morgan was a multi-year starter on the defensive side of the ball while also seeing spot duty on offense. He tallied 65 tackles (including 39 solos), four quarterback sacks, four and a half tackles for loss, caused four fumbles and recovered two more.

Iscimenler was much the same type of player and tough to block for opposing teams while also starting much of the season at offensive tackle. He compiled 55 tackles (27 on solos), four and a half tackles for loss and recovered a pair of opposing fumbles.

“It kind of played out like I thought it might,” Durant head coach Ray Richards said of the All-District picks. “We had a very competitive district with a lot of talented players this year.

“We are excited that Brandon (Davis) was selected the Wide Receiver of the Year. He had a really good season and was very deserving of that honor. Parker and Ish were also very well deserving of being first-team choices.”

The Lions had a pair of other honorees with Braden Rudolf and Charles Almos being honorable mention selections on the All-District squad.

Rudolf was an undersized offensive tackle but started the entire season while holding his own most of the time, in addition to also seeing time defensively.

Almos meanwhile was a starter in the secondary from day one of the 2017 campaign, bouncing from safety to corner midway through the season. He finished the year with 43 tackles (26 solo) as well as one interception and broke up five passes.

“I think the things we learned this year were our kids learning to practice better and work harder,” Richards added. “We made a lot of progress in being able to practice faster and harder throughout the season.

“It may not have shown up on the record books that well but I felt we made considerable strides, especially in mental toughness. We hung together as a team much better and have a lot of guys becoming more committed to getting better every day. We are bridging that gap to more kids committed to being successful, but we also know it doesn’t happen overnight.”

There is reason for optimism for Richards and staff with a solid core of returnees back, especially at the skill positions. The biggest strong point though would have to be much more experience to work with after multiple underclassmen saw extensive action this year.

That includes an offensive unit that scored the most points in a season since the record-setting 2013 campaign and notched at least two touchdowns every game since 2007.

Leading the charge of returners will be third-year quarterback starter Cade Buchanan, who narrowly missed throwing for 2,000 yards on the season, finishing with 1,906 and 18 touchdowns while completing 54 percent of his passes.

Leading receiver Jeremy Seward is another playmaker returning after a strong finish in 2017 as he finished with 55 receptions for 745 yards and scored 10 touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per catch.

Matt Gillis also returns and was the team’s leading rusher with 728 yards and six scores while ending just a hair under four yards per carry.

Also back to spearhead the defensive charge for the third consecutive season will be Landon Tubbs, who played with an injured shoulder throughout the year and still ended with a team-high 93 tackles (51 of the solo variety), as well as 12 for losses and four broken up passes.

“We probably won’t have a big senior class next year but I’m excited about the quality players we have coming back,” Richards stated. “The main guys all put up pretty impressive numbers this year.

“We feel like we have several classes to build with next year after a bunch of those guys got quality playing time this season. Our freshmen and eighth grade also have good groups that will contribute to our success.”

