Savage Storm rally foiled in final second

After trailing throughout the game Saturday, including by double figures with six minutes left, the Southeastern Savage Storm put together a frantic comeback in the closing minutes to take its first lead on a Kevin Buckingham basket with just six seconds remaining.

The dramatic comeback went for naught however when Arkansas Tech’s Montrell Williams tossed in a contested 30-foot three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining for an 84-82 Great American Conference victory at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

It looked like it might be a long day for the Savage Storm when the Wonder Boys raced to an early double-figure lead by scoring the first 10 points of the game. Tech in fact led by as many as 13 points on a couple of occassions but Coach Kelly Green’s squad responded each time spurred by a breakout performance from sophomore Kevin Buckingham, who connected on nine of 12 field goals and finished with 24 points.

Three-pointers helped keep the hosts in the game as they connected on 11 treys throughout the contest, but that number came on a whopping 37 attempts as they finished at less than 30 percent for the game.

Down 75-65 with just under six minutes left, Southeastern began the final rally with a Buckingham layup off an assist from D.J. Henderson, but he failed to finish off the possible conventional three-point play.

Henderson’s first trey of the game cut the deficit to six with 3:26 remaining and they crawled even closer when Markell Henderson canned a pair of charity tosses on a follow attempt with 2:35 on the clock.

Still trailing by six with two minutes left, the Savage Storm reeled off four points in a row with back-to-back buckets from Jett Jobe and Markell Henderson.

Jobe’ conventional three-point play with 49 seconds left narrowed the gap to just 81-80, setting the stage for Buckingham’s final heroics.

Celebration turned to disappointment seconds later however as Williams’ trey ended a more than two-minute scoring drought against the Southeastern defense, which yielded only five points over the game’s final six minutes.

Jobe notched 16 points and four assists but Markell Henderson and D.J. Henderson were limited to only nine and seven points respectively after being saddled with foul trouble much of the contest. That duo ended with only 18 and 13 minutes plated respectively.

Myles Nesbitt came off the bench with three first half treys and ended with nine points while Adam Dworsky had five points in 31 minutes off the bench.

Offensive stalwart Bobby Johnson also was held to just two points, connecting on only one of eight field goal attempts.

Now 1-3 on the season, the Savage Storm return to action this weekend in the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Classic. Southeastern faces Missouri Western on Friday at 5 p.m. and Nebraska-Kearney Saturday at 1 o’clock.

Junior Jett Jobe gets a shot up on this drive to the bucket in front of the outstretched arm of an Arkansas Tech defender. Jobe scored 16 points and added four assists but a late Southeastern comeback was foiled in a last second 84-82 Savage Storm loss. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Jobe.jpg Junior Jett Jobe gets a shot up on this drive to the bucket in front of the outstretched arm of an Arkansas Tech defender. Jobe scored 16 points and added four assists but a late Southeastern comeback was foiled in a last second 84-82 Savage Storm loss.