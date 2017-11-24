Difficult shooting costs SE women against Tech

Coming off a stellar performance against the preseason conference favorite, the Southeastern women’s basketball team weren’t able to duplicate that feat against another of the league front runners on Saturday afternoon.

Dismal shooting through much of the contest was costly for the Savage Storm in a 78-64 defeat at the hands of Arkansas Tech as they dipped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Coach Darin Grover’s club trailed 16-11 after one period and 40-28 at the half before getting things together for a 10-minute stretch in the third when they notched 25 points to trim the deficit to 58-53. That’s as close as things got however as the Savage Storm was outscored 20-11 in the final stanza.

Arkansas Tech connected on 44 percent from the field, including a terrific 47 percent in the first two frames. The Golden Suns also sank 16 of 18 at the charity stripe, good enough for 89 percent.

Things weren’t nearly as bright for Southeastern which sank 37 percent overall after just 35 percent from field before intermission. They also connected on only 61 percent at the free throw line (8 of 13).

Much of the Golden Suns’ success came in the paint where they outpointed the hosts by a considerable 38-24 margin for the game.

It might have been an omen of things to come in the first period when it took Southeastern nearly four minutes to score on an Ariannah Kemp layup, but they offset that early cold spell with a nice run for their only lead of the day at 11-10 on a Emem David’s basket with 2:58 left in the first. They went scoreless however the remainder of the quarter.

The Savage Storm trailed by as many as 13 points point early in the third frame when they put together their best flurry of the game spurred by Kemp’s conventional three-point play.

Sa’Liesha Hunter hit a three and Alix Robinson sank a pair keying a 16-8 burst. A Courtney Brady trey with 52 seconds left narrowed the margin to 56-53 but that’s as close as Southeastern got.

Junior Katie Webb was about all the offense the hosts had in the final quarter, scoring eight of her team’s 11 points.

Webb notched 21 points to lead the scoring but was the only Savage Storm player in double figures while also adding a team-high nine rebounds. Robinson, David and Kemp all scored nine points while Hunter added seven and Brady had six.

Southeastern will be off until Sunday when they travel to Texas A&M-Commerce for a 4 p.m. non-conference tilt.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_David_cmyk.jpg