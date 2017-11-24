Plenty of things to be thankful for again

Thanksgiving is here again and again most of us have plenty for which to be thankful.

It’s a shame we have to have a day set aside to be thankful. We should be thankful every day of our lives.

We are extremely blessed. Here are a few reasons.

This applies to many of us. There are some not so fortunate and it would be much better if our country could do something about that instead of having to pay for sensitivity training for many of our so-calledleaders.

Most of us live in warm places in the winter and cool places in the summer. We have indoor outhouses and running water and stuff. And toilet paper. Never overlook toilet paper. We take it for granted, but toilet paper is in the top three inventions of all time.

Back in my traveling days, there were a bunch of variations on toilet paper. In Germany, it was sandpaper. Works wonders on hemorrhoids. In France, it was waxed paper and extremely dangerous. Paper cuts were way toocommon,

In the far East, it was no paper. Think about that for a few minutes. Every public restroom is either upstairs or downstairs.

Usually here in America we have something to eat – maybe not our first choice, but much better than nothing.

We have recliners and big-screen, high-definition TV sets so we can follow all of the really bad stuff going on here at home and around the world.

For many of us, sports on TV provide our daily fix of vicarious heroics. Most of us could do the same things as the athletes we watch except for all of the training and practicing and hard work involved. That kind of stuff also involves being removed from near proximity to the indoor outhouse.

And, of course, there’s always the skill involved. Our athletes are extremely skilled. And big and strong and fast and inclined to demonstrate those factors.

We have personal automobiles or access to transportation certainly not available around the world. Shopping is virtually unlimited.

We have various credit cards and that’s good unless you fail to realize the bills will soon come due and shop accordingly.

We have libraries and schools and churches and malls and just about something for everyone.

We also have the bad guys and gals who have been given a free pass to our country with the goal of using guns and explosives. If allowed to run free the bad guys and gals will eventually bring those guns and explosives to our libraries and schools and churches and malls.

This is why we have hard men who stand ready in the night to handle those who would bring the guns and explosives.

Be extremely thankful for those hard men.

We have checks and balances and the problem with that is the people doing the checking and balancing often need someone checking and balancing them.

Our America is not the greatest of worlds, but it’s so far ahead there really is no second place.

We are blessed and should be thankful more than just one day a year.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern