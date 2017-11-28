Giving thanks for sights, sounds and smells in the outdoors

Waking up on Thursday morning to a wealth of delicious smells and a house full of kids – including one college graduate and two others enjoying time off from classes – and it didn’t take long to pour a cup of coffee and to begin taking inventory.

Because as the saying goes, I’m a blessed man.

While I love the Christmas season as much as anyone, I’ve always enjoyed the holiday in November nearly as much – if not more – because the emphasis is on spending time with family and in quietly reflecting on the many blessings I’ve received.

With the memory of my late father Bill Burkhead front and center this morning – the man who years ago introduced me to God’s grand outdoors world – allow me to give my annual reflection on the outdoors bounty for which I’m especially grateful on this particular November day.

Sights — Without a doubt, fall is my favorite season on the annual spin around the sun, thanks in part to the amazing colors that bathe the autumn landscape with a beauty that no earthly artist can fully capture.

While the Red River Valley isn’t New England in the fall, it’s close enough in my mind given the hues of brown, yellow, orange, red, and even purple that subtly grace the area’s hardwoods.

While some book autumn trips to areas with deeper, richer colors, give me the understated beauty of a Texomaland fall instead. Especially when I’m sitting in a treestand hoping for a big whitetail as I soak up the season’s simple splendor.

If I’m not in a November deer stand, odds are that I’ll be in a duck blind, blowing a soft feed chuckle on the worn bois d’arc wood Carlson’s Championship Call that my wife gave me years ago on Christmas. Or maybe I’m blowing a few soft contented quacks on my Yentzen One, the space-age polymer call that Charlie Holder tuned up for me in Canada a few years ago.

Regardless of the call pressed to my lips, the hope will be to finish off the flock of ducks sweeping low over my decoy spread. With any luck, I’ll collect a couple of greenheads, the primary ingredients for my favorite waterfowl dish (The Best Duck Recipe…Ever – http://outdoorchannel.com/article.aspx?id=49144).

But deer and ducks aren’t the only sights to thrill an outdoorsman at this time of the year, especially if you happen to walk up on a brace of pointers locked down on a covey of western Oklahoma bobwhite quail or maybe even a sporting dog flushing a couple of ring-necked pheasant roosters that are noisily cackling their way into a cobalt blue sky in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Earlier in the year, instead of fall colors inspiring, it’s the white blooms on a dogwood tree as bass and crappie spawn in nearby shallow water. Or maybe it’s the vivid hues of Red River Valley wildflowers as hunters try to yelp in a lovesick longbeard with a Lamar Williams custom-made box call making amorous gobbler-getting music.

As the year matures, it’s the fiery hues of an early summer dawn seen while exploring the rocky shoreline of Lake Texoma by kayak. Most days, the wind builds early as my eight-weight fly line whisks back and forth with the hope of connecting with a Texoma striper, one that wants to knock the paint off of the shad-colored popper I tied up the evening before.

On the drive home, careful observation will show a lush sea of green vegetation, plants and trees that will eventually bake to a crispy golden brown by late summer as rain-filled waterholes dwindle away and the swoosh of September mourning doves begins to build over harvested grain fields.

When fall comes again in October, there’s the inky darkness of a moonless autumn night — as the Milky Way blazes silently overhead — while the smoke from a Halloween bonfire curls heavenward into the windless sky. A month or so later, the Texoma landscape twinkles with November frost before finally succumbing to the drab and understated beauty of December.

With any luck, there will be a blanket of rare holiday snow covering the region as Christmas arrives and the calendar turns from one year to the next.

Then we’ll do it all over again, Lord willing, experiencing and soaking in the sights that a year spent outside in the Red River Valley can provide.

Sounds — While doing some outdoor chores with my oldest son Zach a couple of years ago, he paused from our manual labor and said “Listen? Do you hear that?”

With my hearing beginning to display the damage caused by too much duck blind shooting action over the years, it took me a second. But I finally heard it, the music of snow geese riding a stiff wind as they pushed south towards the Gulf Coast.

With a smile on my face, it was easy to think of other inspiring outdoors sounds like the shrill call of wood ducks winding their way into a timber-choked duck hole to the guttural grunts of a whitetail buck chasing a doe across a Red River Valley hillside to a spring longbeard shattering a peaceful April morning with his thunderous gobbles.

Add in a fly reel’s drag singing in protest as a Blue River or Lower Mountain Fork rainbow trout heads for deeper water, the whistling melody of wigeons settling into a Red River Valley decoy spread, the gurgle of an eastern Oklahoma stream where catching a smallmouth bass is the goal, and the buzzing explosion of small wings as a covey of bobwhite quail erupts from the brushy landscape west of I-35.

Listen to all of that and you’ve got a front row seat to the wild symphony that plays every single day of the year.

Smells — Today, the smells of roast turkey, cornbread dressing, and pumpkin and pecan pies are what brings a smile to many faces including mine.

But on other days, it’s the aroma of wood smoke and the kids roasting s’mores at a Sooner State deer camp. Or the smell of a Honey Bun blending with the pungent smell of gumbo like mud as dawn breaks in a duck blind. Or maybe even the aroma of springtime honeysuckle in the air as an evening topwater trip lures us to Lake Durant for a chance at a big largemouth bass.

Some smells are natural – the smell of wildflowers, the aroma of fresh rain, the scent of decaying fall leaves, the musky odor of a wet Labrador retriever reentering the blind with a banded green-winged teal in tow.

Others are manmade including the wisp of gun smoke from a spent rifle or shotgun shell, the aroma of Hoppes #9 solvent as shotguns and rifles are carefully cleaned for storage, and the smell of soft plastic lures as you thread a 3/0 bass hook to try and catch a double-digit lunker finning in the shallows.

Then there is the sizzling scent of wild meat — mourning doves wrapped in bacon and skewered with a jalapeno; smoked feral hog German sausage straight from Fishcer’s Meat Market in Muenster, Texas; fajita sliced mallard breasts sizzling alongside peppers and onions; medium-rare venison backstrap coming off a red-hot mesquite wood fired grill; and the smell of fried wild turkey being sliced on Thanksgiving Day — all guaranteed to cause the taste buds to water along with bringing a huge smile.

The bottom line in all of this is that our part of the world is a hunting and fishing paradise of sorts, one literally full of sights, sounds and smells that bring joy to our outdoorsman’s soul.

So with that in mind, let me wish you and your family a belated happy Thanksgiving. And a simple urge this morning to enjoy an extra cup of coffee — and a leftover slice of pumpkin and/or pecan pie — while you make a mental list of all that you have to be thankful for.

Odds are, your list will be even longer than mine.

Lynn Burkhead is senior writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and resides in Denison, Texas. His column appears weekly.