Northwest Heights Hoop Shoot winners


Northwest Heights recently held it’s annual Hoop Shoot contest. Winners of the event were (from left): Boston Browder, Boys Hoop Shoot Champion; Ella Sorrels, Girls Hoop Shoot Champion; Mylee Lain, Girls Runner-Up; and Chris Finley, Boys Runner-Up. The champions will go on to the Elks Hoop Shoot Contest in December.


Submitted photo

