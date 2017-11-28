Northwest Heights Hoop Shoot winners

Northwest Heights recently held it’s annual Hoop Shoot contest. Winners of the event were (from left): Boston Browder, Boys Hoop Shoot Champion; Ella Sorrels, Girls Hoop Shoot Champion; Mylee Lain, Girls Runner-Up; and Chris Finley, Boys Runner-Up. The champions will go on to the Elks Hoop Shoot Contest in December.
