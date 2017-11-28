Calera baseball helps community

The Calera High School baseball team spent part of its recent break giving back to the community by helping a neighbor with some house repairs and painting. “The kids worked really hard on the project and took a lot of pride in what they were doing in helping out someone in need,” Calera coach Rick Teafatiller said.

