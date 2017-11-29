Slow starts cost Durant in opening losses at Atoka

ATOKA – Slow starts in Tuesday night’s season opener proved too much for both the Durant girls and boys to overcome as they dropped a pair of contests to Atoka at Kelley Fieldhouse.

In the opener, the Lady Lions were ice cold from the outset and could never find a defensive answer as Atoka rolled to a 59-29 win.

The nightcap saw the Lions rally from a monster early deficit only to fall two points short in a 55-53 defeat.

Durant returns for the home opener on Friday against Plainview.

Girls

Durant got the first points of the game on a driving basket from sophomore Madi Keel and was knotted at 6-6 after three points from Ali Keel but things turned sour in a hurry.

Atoka reeled off eight straight points, four of which came off Lady Lion turnovers, before an Ali Keel field goal with 3:15 left in the first briefly stopped the bleeding.

The host Lady Cats came right back with a closing 8-4 run to take a 22-12 edge after one stanza, cashing in nine total DHS turnovers with eight points.

Senior Cassidy McCann started the second frame with a bucket for her first points but that proved to be the Lady Lions only field goal of the period as they hit just 1 of 10 shots. The Lady Cats meanwhile added nine points off nine more Lady Lion turnovers for a commanding 39-15 advantage at intermission.

Durant steadily rotated young players throughout the second half while continuing to get much needed varsity experience.

Freshman Landri Sims came off the bench to score six points inside with fellow freshman Bradi McLemore adding four in the final stanza.

Alli Keel led the scoring with seven points while Madi Keel and McCann posted four apiece. Deanna Wall and Annalee Jones both finished with two.

Boys

Much like the girls contest, Durant got off to a horrendous shooting start, missing its first 10 field goal attempts while going just three for 19 in the opening stanza while the Wampus Cats built a double digit lead.

The edge ballooned to as much as 26-9 early in the second frame when the Lions went to a matchup zone defense and clawed their way back into the game.

Durant also began to pound the ball inside and was able to take advantage of a strong rebounding effort from Brady Nichols, Daniel Long and Cody Garlington in the quarter during a dazzling 16-2 run that narrow the gap to just three points.

Nichols contributed eight and Garlington had six before Heath Holland finished the half with a trey for the hosts and 31-25 halftime advantage.

The Lions continued working the ball inside to Nichols as he scored the first four points of the third stanza before Atoka widened the gap with two transition baskets and a three-pointer to expand the margin to 40-31.

Dominic Wynn and Drake Cates both got in on the scoring action during a closing 8-2 flurry by Durant that made it 42-39 through three stanzas.

Atoka pushed it back to as much as a 51-42 advantage to start the final stanza but the Lions refuse to fold thanks largely to Nichols in the paint.

The senior catalyst pumped in nine straight points, including a tip in with 1:33 remaining that cut the deficit to 53-51.

Durant had a golden opportunity after two missed free throws by Holland with 51 seconds left but the Wampus Cats came away with the offensive rebound. Holland then reprieved himself with two charity tosses with 22 seconds left.

The Lions picked up a final basket on a Tyler Hamblin putback with two seconds to play for the final margin.

Nichols led all scorers with 25 points along with a dozen rebounds. Wynn finished with eight, Cates and Garlington added six apiece and Hamblin ended with four.

Sophomore Alli Keel looks for an open teammate in transition during Tuesday night’s season opener for the Lady Lions. Keel finished with a team-high seven points in the contest as Durant dropped a 59-29 decision at Atoka. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7205_cmyk-1-.jpg Sophomore Alli Keel looks for an open teammate in transition during Tuesday night’s season opener for the Lady Lions. Keel finished with a team-high seven points in the contest as Durant dropped a 59-29 decision at Atoka. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Durant’s Brady Nichols hangs in the air for two of his game-high 25 points on this putback over the outstretched hand of an Atoka defender. A big Lion comeback fell just short however as they dropped a 55-53 verdict in the season opener. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7366_cmyk.jpg Durant’s Brady Nichols hangs in the air for two of his game-high 25 points on this putback over the outstretched hand of an Atoka defender. A big Lion comeback fell just short however as they dropped a 55-53 verdict in the season opener.

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat