Youth-laden Lions ready for wrestling season

A youth-laden Durant High wrestling squad opens the season Thursday with a three-way dual at Little Axe looking to build off several solid individual performances a year ago.

The Lions will have just one senior in the starting lineup for the opener with Braden Rudolf manning the 170-pound slot, after qualifying for the state tournament last year on the way to a 23-11 overall record.

Even with its youth, Coach Jim Taylor’s squad will have a large number of grapplers to choose from that have had extensive time on the mat despite their age.

“We are real young overall but that doesn’t mean we are short on mat time,” Taylor commented. “Braden is a quiet leader. He just goes out and outworks everybody. I think he was a little intimidated by the state tournament atmosphere last year, but I think he will feel more comfortable this time around. Truthfully, I could see taking four or five of these guys to the state tournament this season.

“We have a lot of underclassmen, but they aren’t completely green. Several of those young kids have been wrestling since they were five or six years old. We had a lot of kids that spent time in the offseason improving and going to camps, so we’re excited about the prospects. Everybody we took to regionals last year won at least one match, so we feel like we are going to have a pretty good squad and I foresee a good season for a bunch of them. Several of them are going to win a lot of matches.”

Sophomores Conner Hall and Cody Hicks each return after strong campaigns in their first high school season, with both narrowly missing a berth in the state tournament.

Hicks placed fifth at 120 pounds in regional tournament action while Hall was sixth at 126 pounds.

Both will move up in weight division this season, but what slots they eventually settle into remain to be seen.

Hall will open at 145 pounds in the season opening contests with Hicks expected to return to competition in a couple of weeks after recovering from off-season knee surgery.

“Cody Hicks is coming back from knee surgery and probably won’t be back until January but he is working hard and feels so much better than at any point last year,” the DHS head coach added. “Conner Hall is very consistent, and I think both of them are going to be very tough and right there in contention to reach state come February.”

Sophomore Jared Pierce is back at 113 pounds following a pair of wins in last season’s regional competition.

Juniors Parker Fernandez and Ethan Horner each notched one victory at the Class 5A regional a season ago as did sophomore Isaiah Wright.

Fernandez will start this year at 138 pounds with Horner at 152 and Wright at 195.

Taylor also has high expectations for Josh McKim at heavyweight after the sophomore won each of the matches in which he competed at the varsity level, including a tournament championship at McAlester.

Other returnees that will get starting nods on Thursday are juniors Caden Orlando (120 pounds), Kash Edwards (160 pounds) and David Gould (182 pounds).

“McKim got some opportunities to wrestle heavyweight in situations last year and hasn’t lost a varsity match,” Taylor stated. “Orlando should be real tough at 120 if he can keep his weight down. Pierce showed up well at regionals as well last season as a freshman and will be even better. Wright and Horner have really come along and made improvement since last year.

“You always find a few holes but our biggest problem this year is that we only have one wrestler in the room that weighs over 200 pounds. Other than 220 pounds I think we should be able to fill all the weight classes when it comes down to it. I feel really good about the season if we can get some of our younger kids to continue progressing throughout the season and fill in some holes.”

Three freshmen will make their varsity debuts in the opening matches as well, topped by highly-decorated Tagen Jamison at 126 pounds.

Jamison is a two-time junior high state champ and junior nationals competitor that will make an immediate impact for the Lions.

He will be joined by fellow freshmen Preston Lewis (106 pounds) and Cole Mitchell (132 pounds).

“We have several freshmen that have wrestled since they were five or six years old,” Taylor said. “Tagen Jamison is a two-time junior high state champion, wrestled for Team Oklahoma and has traveled all over the country competing so we have high expectations for him.

“I tell them all the time we need to have about 15 freshmen in the room every year. It is very important to have those young kids to get them indoctrinated to what this sport requires. It’s good that several have been through our little league programs and middle school program. We just have to keep building those young ones all the way up.”

State tournament qualifier Braden Rudolf returns for the Durant High wrestling team this season to lead a youthful group of Lions, which open the season on Thursday at Little Axe. Rudolf posted a 23-11 overall record as a junior. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_BradenRudolf_cmyk.jpg State tournament qualifier Braden Rudolf returns for the Durant High wrestling team this season to lead a youthful group of Lions, which open the season on Thursday at Little Axe. Rudolf posted a 23-11 overall record as a junior. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat