Area Basketball Roundup

Kingston 71, Caddo 51 (boys)

Kingston showed exactly why it began the season ranked second in Class 3A with a dominant victory on the road at Caddo.

The Redskins romped to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and pushed it to a commanding 42-20 at half before coasting the rest of the way.

Caddo had no answer inside for 6-9 standout Jacob Germany, who finished with a game-high 25 points along with more than a dozen rebounds.

Kingston also got 13 points apiece from Conner Brister and R.J. Weeks while Jacob Whipkey reached double figures as well with 10. Stoney Lowe scored six with Matthew O’Steen and Rylee Holmes each chipping in two.

The Bruins were led by Garrett McMichael with 17 points.

Kaden Johnson and K.W. Adair each notched 12 as Matthew Jenkins had five, Gage McMichael three and Michael Creel two.

Kingston 50, Caddo 26 (girls)

A strong transition game broke open a tight game in the second stanza as Kingston erupted for 22 points in the quarter and never looked back.

The visiting Lady Redskins led 9-4 after one period before outscoring Caddo 22-9 in the second frame taking control.

Kes Reeves topped three players in double figures for Kingston with 19 points. Danna Wagnon chipped in 11 and Brit Henderson added 10.

The Lady Redskins also got six from Avri Weeks and two apiece by Emi O’Steen and Taylor Spence.

Kylee Anderson led the way for Caddo with seven points.

Lynia Henry scored four while Alison Hawkins, Tanna Hightower, Kennedey Morgan and Kynsey Dixon all tossed in three.

Silo 64, Boswell 59 (boys)

Silo canned 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter while Boswell hit only two of eight as the Rebels rallied for the victory.

The Scorpions held a 44-41 edge through three stanzas but weren’t able to finish it off at the charity stripe as Patch Hamilton scored seven and Korben Ford had six to fuel the Rebel comeback.

Austin Thomas paced four players in double digits for Silo with 21 points. Hamilton ended with 16, Ford had 12 and Dylan Turner notched 10. Jacob Lawless also contributed five points.

Boswell got a game-high 24 points from Aaron Taylor as well as 21 by Hayden Dill but they were the only Scorpions to reach double figures.

Brett Anderson and Lee Roberts picked up three each with Kason Barker and Garrett James both adding two.

Silo 49, Boswell 40 (girls)

Kensea Eppler and Gracie Lawless each poured in 17 points to lead Silo past Boswell on the road.

The Lady Rebels led by a narrow 7-6 margin after one stanza and slowly pulled away, pushing the margin to 22-18 at halftime and 35-31 through three periods.

Ryan Herndon added 13 and Danielle Hayden scored two for Silo.

Boswell was spurred by Laney Pardue’s 18 points with Matalie Busby chipping in 12.

Harleigh Belvin also finished with five, Keyondra Williams had three and Tammy Miller two.

Calera 46, Colbert 37 (boys)

Brayden Langley scored 10 of his 13 points in the final quarter as Calera pulled away for the victory.

After a red-hot start by both teams the second half proved to be a defensive struggle until Langley’s big final period after Calera led just 32-30 through three quarters.

Zach Taylor led the Bulldogs with 22 points, 12 of which came in the opening quarter. Tytus West tossed in four, Fisher Hutchins had three with Kody Toombs and Wade Hearod contributing two each.

Brandon Denton topped Colbert with 17, all coming before halftime, as he was held scoreless over the final two stanzas.

Dillon Winger finished with eight, Carlos Segura had five, Josh Means added three with Braden Mueller and McKye Marquez notching two apiece.

Calera 50, Colbert 47, OT (girls)

Logan Mullens poured in a career-high 36 points to spur Calera to the overtime victory.

The senior standout notched 13 in the fourth quarter as the host Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 27-24 third quarter deficit to force overtime. She then notched five of her club’s nine points in the extra period.

Kendra St. Clair finished with six as Maddison Virgin and Dally Halbrooks scored three each and Hannah Carter finished with two.

Colbert was topped by Kiana Love with 13 and Leigha Brown’s 11 points.

Toree Buck posted eight, Brady Rowland and Kinzee Coker had six apiece and Hannah Rhoades tossed in three.

Valliant 41, Bennington 31 (girls)

Madison Currie had a huge game with 19 points for Bennington but the Lady Bears could not overcome a cold second quarter.

Bennington held a 12-11 edge after one frame but was outscored 14-4 in the second period and Valliant led the rest of the way.

Kenzi Conditt chipped in four points, Maci Haislip scored three and Alexis Gibson and MaKenzie Atwood added two each.