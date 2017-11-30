SE basketball back in action; NFL notes

Yes, it’s too early to tell anything about the Great American Conference basketball season.

Coach Darin Grover’s ladies were picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll.

Coach Kelly Green’s men were picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll.

Just so you know, the ladies have five games remaining in the 2017 portion of the 2017-18 season and the men have three games remaining.

The Storm will host Southern Nazarene in a doubleheader on Wednesday, December 6, in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The women will tip at 5:30 p.m. with the men following at 7:30.

The women and men will travel to Arkansas-Monticello for a 5:30 p.m. twinbill Thursday, then move on to Southern Arkansas for a 1 p.m.Saturday doubledate. Both dates feature GAC competition.

The ladies will visit Rogers State for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, December 9, and travel to Tarleton State for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday, December 30.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Southeastern in a four-way tie for fourth place.

Arkansas Tech, Southern Nazarene, Southwestern andNorthwestern are knotted for first with 2-0 conference records.

Tech is 4-0 overall, Southern Nazarene is 3-0, Southwestern is 6-0 and Northwestern is 4-2.

Southeastern (3-2) is tied with Arkansas-Monticello (4-2), Oklahoma Baptist (3-2) and East Central 1-3) with 1-1 Great American Conference marks.

Harding (2-4), Henderson State (1-3), Ouachita Baptist (1-3) and Southern Arkansas (0-5) each have 0-2 conference records.

For the men, Northwestern (5-0), Southern Nazarene (4-1) and East Central (2-1) are tied for first with 2-0 GAC records.

The Storm are in a six-way tie for fourth place.

Southeastern (2-4), Arkansas-Monticello (5-1), Arkansas Tech (4-1), Ouachita Baptist (3-1), Henderson State (3-2) and Oklahoma Baptist (2-4) are locked up at 1-1 each in the conference.

Southern Arkansas (2-3), Southwestern (1-5) and Harding (0-3) are each 0-2 in league competition.

Southern Nazarene men and women are each 2-0 in Great American Conference play and both Southeastern teams will have the opportunity to help themselves here on December 6.

LOOK OUT BELOW seems to be the watchword for the National Football League.

Ratings continue to fall as the NFL braintrust seems to have no answer to a season gone horribly wrong.

It started, of course, with Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the National Anthem to protest police brutality and ill treatment of black people and people of color.

Fans obviously have had it with the spoiled millionaires and their misplaced ‘cause.’

Nothing wrong with a protest. It helps, however, if the protest is handled correctly. If you want to protest police brutality, come out early and get after it.

Nah, that wouldn’t work since the TV cameras wouldn’t be showing a whopping audience how brave you are and how sincere you are in your beliefs.

Well, that audience isn’t nearly as whopping as it was earlier. Some players have sorely misjudged the fans and are now paying theprice.

Owners and the NFL commissioner also misjudged the fans. The proof is in empty seats and NFL gear being sold at a lower level.

It’s all about the dollars, baby, and the fans control the dollars. When fans stop attending games and stop watching games on TV and advertisers start seeing less bang for their (humongous) bucks … it might be a good time to cut and run.

It all started with Kaepernick, who, by the way, is no longer playing in the NFL. He at one time was a very good quarterback. It is no fault of the police that he is no longer playing.

Diminished skills and a buttload of baggage will do that to you.

THERE ARE STILL folks clamoring for some team to sign Kaepernick.

Jesse Jackson is one of those folks and that would seem to allow the defense to rest its case.

A few players have also called for Kaepernick to be signed.

These folks may not realize the owners are the one having to write the checks to sign the players.

Diminishing skills equal diminishing zeroes on the contract.

Simple solution: Have Jesse Jackson and the players and everybody else who is calling for Kaepernick’s signing agree to chip in and pay his salary.

Most players in the NFL make pretty good money. It speaks to the level of ignorance in America that Jesse Jackson makes any money.

Anyway, sign up those folks who want Kaepernick back in the league, collect their portion, agree to pay his salary and let’s see what happens.

This situation reminds of all of the so-called ‘celebrities’ who swore to leave the country if Trump was elected president.

I can’t remember seeing a single news story of one of those loudmouths relocating.

WHEN JERRY JONES bought the Dallas Cowboys and fired coach Tom Landry, local feathers were ruffled in many directions.

Once described as ‘that hick from Arkansas,’ Jones is now arguably the most powerful owner in the National Football League. There’s no question his marketing ability has led to gazillions of dollars the league would never have found on its own.

And now … in this corner … Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys … in that corner … Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner looking for a new contract.

Jones as a businessman has no match in the NFL ownership. He feels Goodell earns too much money and his new contract should include incentives instead of so much being guaranteed.

Goodell has not acquitted himself well lately as the NFL has been thrown for losses with numerous domestic abuse cases, concussion issues and other items of which we likely are not aware.

The one that stands front and center, of course, is the six-game suspension of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Jones maintains the NFL had no proof of domestic violence against Elliott. Police in Ohio investigated the case and filed no charges. The NFL spent tons of money on its own investigation and found Elliott guilty.

Jones’ meetings with Goodell obviously left the boss Cowboy feeling there would be no suspension. Now Jones feels Goodell lied to him.

Oops! Six-game suspension now under way. Minus Elliott, the Cowboys have impersonated a high diver doing a belly flop.

It wasn’t just Elliott, of course. Throw in a out-of-action star left tackle, along with other injuries and a serious beatdown of quarterback Dac Prescott and you have an absolutely irate Jones.

Jones has threatened a lawsuit, but has since backed off on the threat.

Other owners, billionaires who also have some business sense, probably feel the same way about Goodell’s contract as does Jones.

Meanwhile the Jones-Goodell fight rages on behind the scenes with other owners not willing to commit to one side or the other until a winner is declared.

The NFL was once one of those organizations too big to fail. That’s no longer the case.

The fans are the jurors here and they have not yet rendered a final verdict.

Goodell has tons of power, no doubt about it. Jones has drilled lots of dry holes. He has also struck oil on several.

This in an interesting case by any measure. Goodell just may have bitten off more than he can chew by going against the ‘hick fromArkansas.’