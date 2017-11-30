Hot Fall fishing on a post Turkey Day crankbait bite

As a young boy growing up in western Tennessee, southern Louisiana and North Texas, I lived to bass fish.

But without the existence of the Internet, instructional DVDs, and the programs that are on such places as the Outdoor Channel, the Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, and My Outdoor TV, those were the dark ages in some ways.

At least when it came to a young lad trying to acquire bass fishing knowledge and information.

Back then, I lived for the mailbox arrival of the latest in monthly fishing and general purpose outdoors magazines. In some ways, I guess I still do as my nightstand reading stack might suggest.

When I was younger and the mailman would actually deliver such a periodical to our mailbox, I would sit for hours reading, learning and gleaning all of the information and fishing principles that I could from stories penned by my angling heroes like Buck Perry, Homer Circle, Ray Scott, Jimmy Houston, Bill Dance, Roland Martin and many others.

Because along with my late father Bill Burkhead, such angling legends actually taught me how to fish, even if they didn’t know it.

Today, in addition to outdoors programming, such educational chores can be as easy as turning to the Internet and such sites as BassFan.com, In-Fisherman.com, or MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The same purpose can also be accomplished by paying attention to the social media accounts of today’s bass fishing pros.

Take for instance something that happened a few years ago around Thanksgiving when I pulled up Facebook and checked the fan page of Bassmaster Elite Series and Major League Fishing pro Timmy Horton of Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Horton, who also tweets regularly on Twitter and posts on Instagram, often delivers some great and timely information to his fan base about how to fish for bass during the various seasons of the year, including the middle to late stages of fall.

While the attention of most Sooner State outdoorsmen is situated around college football, deer hunting and duck hunting right now, Horton’s contention is that the 11th month on the calendar is actually one of the best times of the year for a bass angler to load the boat up and to go fishing.

So borrowing from the social media post that Horton shared with his Facebook fans a few years back, here’s why you should be throwing a crankbait at this time of year:

“When the leaves begin to fall and the cold winds start to blow in November, crankbaiting can get hot, especially on southern lakes,” said Horton, head man of Profound Outdoors lure company and a pro-staffer for Duckett Fishing Rods, Lew’s Reels, and Bass Pro Shops among others.

“I like to throw cranks that dive (down) to six to eight-feet in November,” added the winner of more than $1.6 million in tournament earnings.

Where on a lake should a weekend angler – or a Facebook fishing fan – be looking to throw such lures this month?

“Look for bass in the main creeks that feed into the lake,” said Horton, an 11-time qualifier for the Bassmaster Classic and the 2000 B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year.

“Focus on turns in the creek channel where the bank is steep with blowdowns, stumps or big rocks for structure.”

While it’s tough to do so with a $5, $10, or even a $15 crankbait, Horton says that it’s important to make contact with objects in the water.

“It’s important to bounce the baits off the structure,” said Horton.

Why is that? Because when the crankbait deflects, it will often produce a reaction strike from a hungry largemouth, smallmouth or spotted bass that is intent on feeding up for the coming of winter.

And that – if you will pardon the pun – is the lure of fall bass fishing.

“Cranking can produce plenty of action that will make you forget about the cold weather,” said Horton, a five-time winner on the B.A.S.S. tournament trails including earlier this year on Florida’s Lake Okeechobee.

Since Horton cranked his way to the single-day Major League Fishing weight record earlier this year – 88-pounds, 10-ounces on Lake Naconiche near Nacogdoches, Texas – I’d say he’s an authority on the topic.

And that is plenty of reason to bundle up, to leave the deer and duck hunting behind for a day or two, and to listen to the football game – in Horton’s case, his beloved Auburn Tigers, who won the Iron Bowl over Alabama last weekend- on the radio.

Why? Because as Horton says, late fall crankbait fishing can simply be some of the best bass fishing action of the year.

And that’s good enough for me.

Even if the mailman didn’t actually hand deliver that nugget of bass fishing gold to the mailbox outside my door.

But today’s social media and the Internet did.

Lynn Burkhead is senior writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and resides in Denison, Texas. His column appears weekly.