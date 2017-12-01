Silo boys survive wild finish to top Caddo in OT

SILO – After a rugged start, the near capacity crowd got exactly what it had hoped for in a wild finish Thursday night as Caddo split Bryan County Conference showdowns with the host Rebels.

Despite some sloppy play throughout, Caddo girls managed to hold off a late rally in the opener for a 33-26 win over the Lady Rebels.

In the nightcap, Silo watched a big lead slip away in the fourth quarter but was able to outscore the Bruins in overtime for a thrilling 70-69 decision.

Girls

The visiting Lady Bruins had a couple of glimpses offensively but could never really get in sync once again despite picking up their second win of the year in three contests.

Seven turnovers hurt Silo in the opening quarter as the Lady Rebels were only able to muster a Danielle Hayden putback for their lone points of the stanza as Caddo built a 10-2 edge, sparked by six points from Kynsey Dixon.

Neither team was able to get much to fall in the second frame as Kensea Eppler’s two baskets helped outscore Caddo by a narrow 4-3 margin. The Lady Bruins’ only points of the quarter was Allison Hawkins’ three-pointer.

Things picked up a little in the third frame with each team finding its range from beyond the arc with Caddo notching an 11-6 run spurred by three-pointers by Hawkins and Kacie Clower.

The Lady Bruin lead ballooned to as much as 30-17 midway through the final period but they managed only three free throws over the final 4:14 as Silo narrowed the gap to the final margin fueled by eight points from freshman Gracie Lawless.

“We’re still not shooting very well at all,” Caddo head coach Vernon Johnson commented afterward. “Our defense has been pretty solid but we are just struggling offensively. We aren’t shooting it very well at the free throw line either.

“It’s got to get better because it can’t get any worse.”

Caddo was led by Dixon’s nine points along with seven from Hawkins. Tanna Hightower and Karlee Robinson chipped in five apiece as Clower ended with four and Brittney Miller notched three.

Lawless’ eight points led the offensive charge for Silo while Eppler posted seven. Hayden scored three with Alys Parr, Randi McLarry and Daelyn Marshall finishing with two apiece.

Boys

Things got off to a very physical start, which played largely to the Rebels’ advantage despite both teams getting into foul trouble.

Silo built a 13-4 advantage right out of the gate but a timeout by Caddo coach Kolby Johnson stemmed the tide a bit with the Bruins scoring the final six points of the opening stanza, four coming from Kaden Johnson and two by Gage McMichael.

The hosts returned the favor in the second stanza with a massive 11-0 run to open the frame as Caddo went scoreless until a Garrett McMichael layup with 2:58 left in the half. That however proved to be the Bruins’ only field goal of the quarter as Silo carried a 30-14 edge to the break.

Rebel catalyst Patch Hamilton was the sparkplug once again with a monster first half that included 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots while controlling the paint. Teammate Dylan Turner added five rebounds as Caddo scoring leader Garrett McMichael spent much of the half on the bench with fouls.

Hamilton ran into his own foul difficulty in the third period, opening the door for Caddo, but the Bruins could not find a defensive answer for Silo’s Austin Thomas, who poured in seven big points.

The Rebels had a commanding 52-37 following a Thomas basket with seven minutes left when Caddo finally found its flow and Silo admittedly became a bit too impatient offensively.

Johnson drilled a three-pointer to ignite a 14-4 flurry by the Bruins fueled largely by Garrett McMichael’s seven points.

That cut the Silo lead to 56-51, but Hamilton returned to the game after having to sit with four fouls, and immediately answered with the first of two buckets in the paint to extend the margin to nine with two minutes left.

It was far from over however as the Bruins scored a pair of baskets in transition and got a Michael Creel three-pointer with 30 seconds left to make it 62-58.

Silo missed two free throw chances to ice the game and Garrett McMichael scored twice on drives to the basket, the final of which included a chance for a go-ahead conventional three-point play. The charity toss was off the mark, forcing the extra session.

The teams traded scores and turnovers before the turning point with 29 seconds remaining when Garrett McMichael fouled out and Hamilton cashed in both free throws for a 68-66 lead.

Caddo missed two chances at the line before Thomas was able to ice the victory with two free throws with 5.7 seconds left. Gage McMichael fired in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

“I thought it was a great, highly-contested game,” Silo head coach Brett Frank stated. “Both teams had chances to win at the free throw line in regulation. We got a little too passive and conservative with our shots in the fourth quarter. We slowed it down way too much and it was hard for us to get our motor going at the pace we want.

“They struggled with our size and offensive rebounding early. Then both teams had guys get into early foul trouble and that proved to be big at the end. It was a good win for us, especially as young as we are overall.”

Thomas pumped in a team-high 19 points while Hamilton also contributed 17 to lead the way for Silo. Korben Ford added 11, including three big treys, Jessen Pratt chipped in eight, Ty Herndon scored six, Dylan Turner had five along with 10 rebounds and Jacob Lawless ended with four.

Garrett McMichael topped Caddo with 19 points as well with Johnson adding 17 for the Bruins. Gage McMichael added 13, Michael Creel notched eight, Adair had five, Matthew Jenkins scored four and Braden Couch had three.

Silo’s Korben Ford keeps his balance on this awkward drive to the basket around Caddo defender K.W. Adair. Ford scored 11 points as Silo posted a dramatic 70-69 overtime victory despite a wild fourth quarter comeback by the Bruins. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-48-.jpg Silo’s Korben Ford keeps his balance on this awkward drive to the basket around Caddo defender K.W. Adair. Ford scored 11 points as Silo posted a dramatic 70-69 overtime victory despite a wild fourth quarter comeback by the Bruins. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Caddo’s Karlee Robinson drives between Silo defenders Kensea Eppler and Alys Parr on this play in the first quarter Thursday night. Robinson ended with five points for the Lady Bruins, who picked up the 33-26 Bryan County Conference victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-49-.jpg Caddo’s Karlee Robinson drives between Silo defenders Kensea Eppler and Alys Parr on this play in the first quarter Thursday night. Robinson ended with five points for the Lady Bruins, who picked up the 33-26 Bryan County Conference victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7511.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat