Silo’s Alys Parr signs with Carl Albert

Change is not always well received by athletes at the high school, but Silo senior Alys Parr flourished in a changed style this year on the softball diamond and will now have a chance to continue her playing career at the next level.

Parr signed a scholarship offer from Carl Albert State College on Thursday after helping the Lady Rebels to a state runner-up finish this fall.

The speedy Silo centerfielder struggled a little offensively early in the season while making the move from the right to the left side of the plate but by season’s end was one of the team’s top table setters in their record-setting run.

“Alys hit okay from the right side of the plate but not as good as we needed her to with her speed,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless commented. “We talked about it and that it was probably best for us and her as well to switch to the left side hitting. She struggled early but got better and better as the season went along.

“I told her if she could just put the ball in play she was going to give teams fits. By end of season her strikeouts were down to very few and she was doing a great job for us. She was one of the main reasons we were able to have the success we had and I know she is going to do great things in college. I think she will continue to improve at it and be a table setter from the left side at Carl Albert.”

Parr has great instincts in the outfield to go along with her speed, which was a major drawing card for Carl Albert coach David Holt.

She also steadily increased her batting average throughout the season to finish with a .443 average, .476 on-base percentage and .519 slugging percentage to go along with six doubles, 11 runs batted in and 26 runs scored. Parr was a key threat in the base stealing department as well.

“They (Carl Albert) liked my speed and defensive ability,” she stated. “They know I can run in the outfield and go catch a ball and am pretty good on the bases.”

Even being three hours away from home, the Poteau program had the degree program that Parr was looking to pursue as she expects to major in pre-law.

“They have a good softball program and offer the degree I want,” she added. “I think I will fit in pretty good there. They have to replacement their entire outfield after this year. I knew since my freshman year that I wanted to go play college softball. I just didn’t know where but it’s nice to get college paid for and still play the sport I love.

“I’ve been at Silo my whole life and it’s going to be different moving three hours away but everyone there was really nice and inviting so I know there are people that will help me out there with anything I need as well.”

Silo’s Alys Parr signed a scholarship this week to continue her softball career Carl Albert State College. Pictured at the signing were front row (from left): Miranda Parr, Alys Parr and Tonya Parr. Back row (from left): Silo assistant coach Mike McDonald, Rusty Parr and Silo athletic director Brett Frank. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7374_cmyk.jpg Silo’s Alys Parr signed a scholarship this week to continue her softball career Carl Albert State College. Pictured at the signing were front row (from left): Miranda Parr, Alys Parr and Tonya Parr. Back row (from left): Silo assistant coach Mike McDonald, Rusty Parr and Silo athletic director Brett Frank. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat