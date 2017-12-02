Durant drops home openers to Plainview Indians

It was a difficult night offensively for both Durant’s girls and boys basketball teams as they dropped the home openers to visiting Plainview on Friday night.

The Lady Lions had a nice opening quarter and a half before going cold in a 57-36 loss while the Lions never really got in sync until the fourth period in a 60-39 defeat.

Both teams will be at home again on Tuesday when Byng comes to town for a 6:30 tip.

Girls

Things fizzled for the Lady Lions after a solid first half performance as Plainview put together a pair of monstrous runs to pull away.

Durant scored the first four points of the game and led 9-5 after a Tristyn Hamilton three-pointer before the Lady Indians punched in the final four points of the period to knot the score at 9-9.

A Karli Westmoreland three-pointer, Hamilton bucket and pair of free throw from Annalee Jones put the Lady Lions in front 16-14 with five minutes left in the half but that proved to be Durant’s final lead.

Plainview answered with five consecutive points and closed the half on a 10-3 flurry to take a 24-19 edge into the break, sparked largely by nine for 14 shooting at the charity stripe.

The visitors then reeled off seven straight points to open the third quarter and grabbed complete command during a 17-4 explosion, including another run of 10 in a row, to put it away.

Ten players reached the scoring column for Durant led by eight from Alli Keel and seven by Hamilton.

Jones totaled four points with Westmoreland, Landri Sims and Ally Kennedy all chipping in three. Madi Keel, Kendall Cordell, Bradi McLemore and Baylee Polson notched two apiece.

Boys

Another cold shooting start dug the Lions a massive hole, but this time they couldn’t climb out of it.

Durant connected on just one field goal in the opening stanza by Brady Nichols and got a pair of free throws from Kyle Hughes.

The only thing that kept the Lions in it early was their defense as Plainview led 9-4 after the first stanza.

Nichols and Dominic Wynn helped provide a brief flurry in the second frame as Durant narrowed the gap to 17-12 but that’s as close as the hosts would get with the Indians finishing out the quarter on a 9-1 burst.

Down 26-13 at the half, things didn’t get any better for the hosts in the third quarter as Plainview put it completely out of reach with a 16-4 advantage.

The Lions more than doubled their scoring from the first three quarters with 22 points in the fourth but it was too little, too late as they fell to 0-2 on the young season.

Nichols and Wynn posted seven points each to lead the Lions in scoring. Daniel Long tossed in six, Hughes, Tyler Hamblin, Bryson Lyday and Tanner Davidson all had five with Julian Comprean adding two and Drake Cates one point.

Durant senior Kendall Cordell was one of 10 Lady Lions to score Friday night but Plainview pulled away in the second half for a 57-36 win in the girls contest. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7257_cmyk.jpg Durant senior Kendall Cordell was one of 10 Lady Lions to score Friday night but Plainview pulled away in the second half for a 57-36 win in the girls contest. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat