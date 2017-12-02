Durant High grapplers post season opening wins

Durant High School’s wrestling team got off to a strong start in the season opener on Thursday, claiming dual victories over Plainview and Little Axe on the road.

The Lions toppled perennial power Plainview, 43-21, and also knocked off Little Axe, 44-21, as they moved to 2-0 for the year.

Against Plainview, Caden Orlando and Josh McKim each recorded fall victories at 132 pounds and heavyweight respectively. Orlando defeated Ty Stahlbush and McKim knocked off Chance Goodman.

Freshman Tagen Jamison picked up a 17-2 technical fall over Jaxson Roney at 126 pounds while sophomore Connor Hall dropped Keegan Reid in a 21-6 technical fall at 145 pounds.

Parker Lynch notched an 11-6 decision against Bradon Wilson at 138 pounds with Jared Pierce (113 pounds), Fulton Gorges (170 pounds) and David Gould (195 pounds) recording forfeit victories against the Indians.

The story was much the same against Little Axe as Orlando and McKim once again recorded fall wins as did Jamison. Orlando stopped Colton Carr in his match, McKim defeated Ruben Hernandez and Jamison was a winner against Austin Earp.

Hall posted a 17-2 technical fall verdict against Zack Cox at 145 and Ethan Horner picked up a hard-fought 14-9 decision against Britton James at 152 pounds.

Pierce (113 pounds), Gorges (170 pounds) and Isaiah Wright (195 pounds) recorded forfeit wins at their respective weight divisions.

The Lions will be back on the road for dual action Thursday traveling to Ada to face the Cougars along with Tecumseh for their next action.

logo http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_lion_large_cmyk.jpg logo Sophomore Connor Hall was one of three Lions to wrestle two matches and pick up victories in each during the Lions’ season-opening duals against Plainview and Little Axe. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ConnorHall_cmyk.jpg Sophomore Connor Hall was one of three Lions to wrestle two matches and pick up victories in each during the Lions’ season-opening duals against Plainview and Little Axe. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat