It’s tournaments galore for area teams this week

We’ve reached the first major tournament week of the basketball season with virtually every team from our coverage area in action at various locations.

Tournament action tips off Tuesday for Tushka, which will participate in the Hartshorne Miner Invitational. The Lady Tigers tangle with Oktaha at 7:40 p.m. with the Tushka boys set to face Clayton at 9 p.m.

All the other events involving local teams start on Thursday.

Durant’s 28th Annual Lion Classic get rolling on Thursday with the hosts Lions challenging Class 6A Tulsa Union at 5:40 and the Lady Lions meeting Prosper, Texas at 7 o’clock.

The Bennington Invitational will have three area schools in action as Colbert girls take on Eagletown in the opener at 10 a.m. The Colbert boys also challenge Eagletown at 11:30, Victory Life boys battle Moyers at 2:30, Bennington girls are pitted against Victory Life at 7 and Bennington boys wind up the opening round at 8:30 against Milburn.

Silo is slated to be involved in the Bethel Tournament as the Lady Rebels square off with Lone Grove at 1 and Silo boys face the host Wildcats in the 8:30 finale.

Kingston will take part in the OBU Classic in Shawnee with the Lady Redskins facing Lindsay at 1:30 and the second-ranked Redskins battling Meeker at 6 p.m.

Both Caddo squads will be in the Quinton Tournament as the Bruins face Weleetka at 2:30 and the Lady Bruins challenge the hosts at 4 p.m.

Rock Creek’s Invitational also opens Thursday as Achille girls tangle with Fort Towson in the 11 a.m. opener. Rock Creek girls square off against Soper at 7 and the host Mustangs face Achille in the 8:30 night finale.

All tournaments will continue Friday and Saturday.

