Impressive first by Southeastern basketball in Arkansas road swing

Southeastern Oklahoma State University basketball logged an impressive ‘first’ on November 30 and December 2.

The Storm cagers turned in a doubleheader road sweep versus Arkansas teams for the first time since the Great American Conference started in 2011.

Coach Darin Grover’s ladies defeated Arkansas-Monticello 51-45 behind Emem David’s 17 points and seven rebounds, then knocked of Southern Arkansas 85-60 with Katie Webb delivering a career-high 30 points and seven boards. Webb hit 11 of 15from the field, six of seven from beyond the arc and two of two at the line.

Coach Kelly Green’s men topped Monticello 68-62 with Adam Dworsky scoring 18 points on six of eight from the field, two of three on three-pointers and four of six free throws.

The men then beat Southern Arkansas 72-63 with Kevin Buckingham hitting 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He was eight of 11 from the field, three of five from downtown and knocked in three of three freebies.

The road sweep jumped the ladies into a tie for second with Arkansas Tech and East Central at 3-1.

The men also climbed into a tie for second place with Arkansas Tech, Northwestern and East Central at 3-1.

Southeastern will host Southern Nazarene Wednesday in more GAC action. The ladies will tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Wednesday night also features the inaugural ‘Teddy Bear Toss.’

All fans who bring a new stuffed animal to the game will receive free admission. To be accepted, all stuffed animals must be new and have tags on them. At halftime of the women’s game, fans can participate in a contest to see who can throw the animals closest to a target at midcourt.

The winner will receive a Savage Storm prize pack.

This is the final home game for the ladies in 2017. Grover’s group will visit Rogers State in Claremore for a 2 p.m. match on Saturday, December 9, before going to Tarleton State for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday, December 30.

The men will host Oklahoma Christian in a non-conference game at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 30.

Southeastern men and women will get back into GAC competition by hosting twinbills against Ouachita Baptist on January 4 and Henderson State on January 6.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Southwestern (8-0) leading the women at 4-0 with Southeastern (5-2), Arkansas Tech (5-1) and East Central (3-3) tied for second at 3-1.

Southern Nazarene (3-2), Henderson State (4-3) and Ouachita Baptist (4-3) and Northwestern (4-4) are knotted at 2-2.

Arkansas-Monticello (4-4), Oklahoma Baptist (4-4) and Harding (3-5) are tied at 1-3 with Southern Arkansas (0-7) last at 0-4.

Southern Nazarene (6-1) heads the men’s standings at 4-0.

Southeastern (4-4), Arkansas Tech (6-1), Northwestern (6-1) and East Central (3-2) are tied at 3-1 for second.

Arkansas-Monticello (6-2), Ouachita Baptist (4-2) and Oklahoma Baptist (3-5) are locked up at 2-2 with Henderson State (3-4) and Southwestern (2-6) at 1-3 each.

Southern Arkansas (3-5) and Harding (0-5) are each 0-4.

Wednesday is a huge day for Southeastern men with Southern Nazarene coming to town leading the conference at 4-0.

SOUTHEASTERN WOMEN are averaging 69.6 points per game and allowing 63.9 ppg.

Rebounds show a slight Southeastern edge at 37.7 per game to 37.4 for the opponents.

Katie Webb (5-10 junior from Melissa, Texas), Emem David (6-0 senior from Tyler, Texas), Alix Robinson (5-6 sophomore from Cashion, Oklahoma) and Sa’Liesha Hunter (5-6 senior from Sherman, Texas) have started all seven games for the Storm.

Webb is the leading scorer at 19.6 points per game while pulling down eight rebounds a contest.

David is the second-leading scorer at 11.1 points and the top rebounder with 8.4 boards per game. Alix Robinson scores 9.9 per game. Hunter averages 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds.

SOUTHEASTERN MEN are averaging 71 points a game and giving up 73.8 ppg

Rebounding is close with Southeastern collecting 36.4 per game while allowing 37.8 to opponents.

Kevin Buckingham (6-6, 220, sophomore from Keller, Texas) and Jett Jobe (6-3, 185, junior from Tuttle) have started all eight games for the Storm.

Buckingham is the leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and the top rebounder with seven a game.

Jobe is the third-leading scorer with 10 points a game while dishing out 27 assists.

Markell Henderson (6-5, 195, senior from Boswell and Tennessee Tech) is in double figures with 11.9 points and is second with 4.9 boards per game.

YOU KNOW THE college football final four, of course.

Clemson is No. 1 with Oklahoma No. 2, Georgia No. 3 and Alabama No. 4.

The selection stirred up a stink, as it always does. It wouldn’t have mattered which teams made up the final four, the same stink would havebeen stirred, just from different folks.

Mark your calendars for 5 p.m. Monday, January 1, crimson and creamers.

That’s when the Sooners take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl as the first game of the semifinals.

The second semifinal game is slated to kick off at 8:45 p.m. between Clemson and Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Sorry, that should be the Rose Bow Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual in Pasadena, California, along with the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Both games will be carried by ESPN.

Just so you know, there will be 40 bowl games this season, including the ever-popular Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, December 19, and the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday, December 21.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern. His column appears weekly.