Area Basketball Roundup

Calera 51, Boswell 42 (girls)

The hosts Lady Bulldogs claimed the lead with a big second quarter and then hit 15 of 20 free throws in the second half to ice the victory.

Boswell led 10-7 after one quarter but Calera caught fire with four treys in the second stanza to ignite a 18-8 run to go ahead for good.

Logan Mullens and Dally Halbrooks each had big efforts for the hosts with 20 and 15 points respectively.

Hannah Carter drilled three treys to finish with nine points. Amber Berryhill scored three with Bailey Roland and Kendra St. Clair contributing two each.

Laney Pardue poured in a team-high 16 points for Boswell.

Keyondra Williams and Matalie Busby notched six apiece, Tammy Miller posted five, Harleigh Belvin had four, Zandy Belvin added three and Ashton Eastwood tossed in two.

Boswell 50, Calera 47 (boys)

Hayden Dill poured in nine of his team-high 20 points in the opening quarter to give Boswell the early lead on the way to a pivotal Bryan County Conference win.

The Scorpions led 13-11 after one quarter, 24-20 at half and 43-35 at the end of three stanzas before holding off the Bulldogs late, finishing 17 of 33 at the charity stripe.

In addition to Dill’s big total, Boswell also got 10 points from Levi Russell, six by Garrett James as well as five each from Aaron Taylor and Kason Barker and two apiece by Brett Anderson and Jesus Rubio.

Calera was fueled by 21 points by Brayden Langley, but he was the lone Bulldog to reach double digits.

Kody Toombs contributed seven, Wade Hearod and Fisher Hutchins notched six each, Tyler Shupert had five with Tytus West knocking in two.

Caddo 58, Achille 25 (girls)

Brittany Miller pumped in 13 points in the third period to spark a 22-4 Caddo run that broke open a close contest and put the victory away.

The Lady Bruins held a 13-5 lead after one quarter but was outscored 8-6 in the second stanza as Achille trimmed the edge to 19-13 at the half.

Miller ended with a game-high 25 points as the rest of the Caddo scorers finished very balanced.

Karlee Robison and Tanna Hightower posted seven points each, Kylee Anderson added six, Kynsey Dixon and Maeley Couch had four apiece with Kayci Clower scoring three and Lynia Henry ending with two.

Achille was topped by Karah Manry’s 10 points. Sommer Rater and Jackie Todd threw in six each and Jayme Todd wrapped up with three.

Caddo 76, Achille 40 (boys)

Caddo snapped a three-game losing skid with a fast start and never looked back.

The Bruins led 15-6 after one stanza, 38-21 at halftime and 57-30 through three periods as four players reached double figures.

Gage McMichael paced the scoring attack with 17 for Caddo while Matthew Jenkins notched 15, Kaden Johnson had 14 and K.W. Adair ended with 11.

The hosts also got nine from Garrett McMichael, four by Alex Whitley and three apiece from Braden Couch and Michael Creel.

Austin McClung finished with 10 to lead the charge for the Eagles with Ryan Caceres falling just one point shy with nine.

Alex Simmons and Zediah Westbrook posted six apiece, Cy Burden added five with Brayden Prater and Haden Singleton contributing two each.

Kiowa 34, Silo 33 (girls)

Silo watched a 29-22 third quarter lead slip away in the final period as the host Cowgirls rallied for the victory.

The Lady Rebels were up 9-6 after one period and outscored the hosts 13-12 in the second frame and 7-4 in the third.

Ryan Herndon and Kensea Eppler each reached double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively. Danielle Hayden chipped in two with Gracie Lawless and Alys Parr adding two apiece along with Daelyn Marshall’s one point.

Kiowa 44, Silo 32 (boys)

It was a rough offensive night on the road for the Rebels as they suffered their first loss of the season.

Class A’s 11th ranked Cowboys took an early lead with a 12-8 run in the opening quarter and held a 22-19 edge at intermission. It was a 13-10 Kiowa run in the third before Silo managed only three points in the final stanza.

Dylan Turner and Austin Thomas tossed in nine points apiece, Korben Ford and Jacob Lawless each had six but Patch Hamilton was limited to just two points.

Kingston 65, Madill 35 (girls)

It was all Lady Redskins from the start as they exploded for 20 points in the opening quarter and 18 in the second while taking advantage of a suffocating defensive onslaught.

Kingston was on top 20-6 through one frame, 38-19 at the half and coasted home from there.

Danna Wagnon topped three players in double digits with 18 points. Brit Henderson added 15 and Kes Reeves had 13.

The Lady Redskins also got seven from Avri Weeks, Emi Osteen scored five, Kiara Price tossed in four, Torin Brown two and Kassie Bailey rounded out the scoring with one.

Kingston 70, Madill 36 (boys)

Class 3A’s second-ranked Redskins asserted themselves early, racing to a double-digit lead and cruised the rest of the way.

It was 17-8 Kingston after one quarter, 35-15 at half and 57-23 through three periods.

Jacob Germany led the balanced attack for the Redskins with 14 points as Conner Brister and Rylee Holmes also reached double figures with 12 and 10 respectively.

Tyler Blanchard posted nine, R.J. Weeks had eight, Stoney Lowe and Jacob Whipkey scored five apiece, Drew Capps ended with three while Jase Hayes and Trey Keatts both notched two.

Tushka 52, Oktaha 22 (girls)

The 11th ranked Tushka Lady Tigers raced to an 18-3 lead after one quarter and rolled the rest of the way in the opening round of the Hartshorne Invitational.

They move on to the tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday against Wilburton.

Tushka led 28-5 at the half and 42-11 through three quarters.

Taylor Chambers poured in 13 points and Grace Wall had 12 to lead the Lady Tigers offensively.

Kayelin Kindred tossed in six, Alissa Kindred and Ryann Cochran scored five apiece, Lauren Ford and Adriene Percell had three each with Sarah Ridgway and Jalynn Milam both posting two to round out the scoring.