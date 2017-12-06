Slow starting Durant Lions drop pair to Byng

Early Durant miscues allowed visiting Byng to jump out to early leads and slowly pull away for a varsity basketball sweep Tuesday night at the DHS Gymnasium.

The Lady Lions dropped a 54-27 verdict in the opener and the Lions then fell 41-30 in the nightcap as both teams dipped to 0-3 on the young season.

Things won’t get any easier today as each faces rugged opposition in the first round of the 28th Annual Durant Lion Classic. The Durant girls battle Prosper, Texas at 7 p.m. with the Lions slated for a 5:40 tipoff against Class 6A Tulsa Union.

Girls

A pair of Tristyn Hamilton three-pointers accounted for most of the DHS in the opening stanza as Byng built a 15-7 advantage.

The field goal shooting didn’t get much better in the second period as the Lady Lions finally ended a more than five and half minute drought from the field with an Annalee Jones basket with 4:53 left in the half.

Hamilton and Landri Sims also chipped in buckets but Durant finished the half shooting five of 17 (29 percent) to go along with 14 turnovers, many of which resulted in easy Lady Pirate transition opportunities. And they took advantage of several while claiming a 29-15 halftime advantage.

Jones opened the third quarter with another basket in the paint but they went another three and a half minutes without a field goal before Karli Westmoreland nailed a perimeter jumper.

Byng capitalized on eight third quarter turnovers by the hosts to push the margin to 44-25 heading into the fourth.

Durant’s lone points of the final frame came from a Sims bucket with 2:03 remaining as the Lady Lions finished five of 18 (28 percent) from the field in the second half as well.

Hamilton was the only Lady Lion to reach double figures with 14 points. Jones and Sims posted four apiece with Alli Keel and Westmoreland each scoring two and Cassidy McCann adding one.

Boys

Much like the girls’ contest, field goals were tough to come by as Durant trailed just 8-6 with 2:18 left in the opening quarter but went nearly eight minutes without scoring again.

Defense managed to keep the Lions within striking distance before a Tyler Hamblin trey snapped the offensive skid.

Brady Nichols’ putback narrowed the gap to 16-11 but Byng tossed in a three-pointer just before the buzzer for an eight-point halftime lead.

Nichols, Daniel Long and Tanner Davidson all chipped in buckets early in the third to cut the deficit to 23-18, but that’s as close as the Lions would get scoring just one free throw over a nearly seven-minute span.

A Dominic Wynn field goal briefly ended the dry spell but Byng scored six in a row after that to complete a 14-3 flurry that completely broke the game open.

Sophomore Julian Compean was a bright spot coming off the bench with five straight points in the final period.

Durant ended 12 for 41 (29 percent) from the field for the game.

Nichols led the scoring with 11 points but Compean was next in line with five. Davidson finished with four, Hamblin and Long had three apiece with Zaryius Clark and Wynn chipping in two each.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-55-.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Durant senior Tanner Davidson looks for room to drive between a pair of Byng defenders during Tuesday’s contest. Davidson scored four points for the Lions but Byng notched a 41-30 win. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7652_cmyk.jpg Durant senior Tanner Davidson looks for room to drive between a pair of Byng defenders during Tuesday’s contest. Davidson scored four points for the Lions but Byng notched a 41-30 win. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-54-.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Junior Tristyn Hamilton came up with an impressive blocked shot on this scoring attempt by a Byng Lady Pirate Tuesday night. Hamilton also had a solid game offensively with 14 points but the Lady Lions dropped a 54-27 decision. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7626_cmyk.jpg Junior Tristyn Hamilton came up with an impressive blocked shot on this scoring attempt by a Byng Lady Pirate Tuesday night. Hamilton also had a solid game offensively with 14 points but the Lady Lions dropped a 54-27 decision. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat