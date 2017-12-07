Durant’s Damon Jackson in MMA main event Friday night

Durant native Damon Jackson returns to the Mixed Martial Arts octagon on Friday night with a meeting against Anselmo Luis Luna Jr. at The Bomb Factory in Dallas in the main event of the Legacy Fighting Alliance card.

The event will be televised nationally on AXS-TV as the LFA 28 event kicks off at 8 p.m. with seven fights on the main card.

It’s Jackson’s first outing since July and actually a fill in match for his originally scheduled bout with undefeated Thai Clark, which was canceled so that Clark could try out for the UFC.

The change in opponent came just a few weeks in advance, leading the former Durant High School wrestling All-Stater having to make some late preparation adjustments for the second time in just over a year’s time.

“Luna is a completely different opponent,” Jackson stated. “They are really complete opposites. I had to change my game plan some, but my objective with most every opponent is to get the fight on the ground.”

Jackson enters the contest with a 12-2-1 professional record but isn’t totally unfamiliar with Luna.

The two faced off back on April 19, 2013 in Odessa, Texas where Jackson posted a victory by second round submission.

The Seminole, Texas fighter however has improved since that meeting however and is currently ranked as the number one lightweight competitor in the state of Texas. Since that earlier fight he has won seven of his past nine decisions to up his record to 14-6 overall.

“You really can’t base everything off the last fight because he has had a lot of fights and I’ve had a lot of fights since then,” the Durant High grad commented. “He’s ready, even with the fairly short notice, and has been training with some tough guys. He’s a vet and really explosive. He’s fast and heavy with a quick jab that I have to watch out for.”

Jackson will also be bumping up a weight class in going from his normal 145-pound featherweight division to the 155-pound lightweight division for this matchup.

He doesn’t see it as that big of an edge though. Luna may have a slight weight advantage but Jackson possesses more height and a longer reach.

“I’ve been able to fight up (to 155) or down so it doesn’t make that much of a difference for me,” he said. “He is really dangerous on his feet so getting control and getting him down to the ground will be an advantage for me. If I can do that, I’ll be looking for the submission to end it early.”

The former Legacy champion will also have the “home field” edge if you will as The Bomb Factory is basically right around the corner from the gym in which he trains daily.

While his focus is squarely on this fight, Jackson also has a lot of possible options for upcoming fights.

“I’m definitely not looking ahead because Luna is a really good fighter, but there are some possible Ultimate Fighter or Contender Series opportunities on the horizon.”

