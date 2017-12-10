As late archery continues, early post rut can be good

While most deer hunters in the Texomaland area take their vacation days in early to mid November each season, I’m not so sure that the days after Thanksgiving and into early December aren’t as good a time to hunt.

Want proof? Then consider that the one of the area’s biggest typical bucks – the 175 2/8 inch net typical taken by Jim Lillis back in the fall of 2007 — was actually killed on Nov. 30th that year.

On that Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge bow hunt a decade ago, Lillis heard something rustle behind him, slowly turned to look and saw a giant buck that he grunted at once.

Moments later, the Sherman, Texas resident brought his Mathews bow to full draw and prepared to unleash an Easton Axis arrow at the buck of a lifetime.

“When he went behind a tree about 90 degrees to my left side, I came to full draw,” said Lillis after his historic hunt. “When he started moving again and came out into my shooting gap, he stopped, I put my sight pin right where I wanted it and shot him at 18 yards.”

If the current stretch remains a good time to go deer hunting, also keep in mind that early December is a great time to grab the your rattling horns to try and rattle in a wise old buck.

But don’t take my word for it. Instead, take the word of Mike Hanback, author of Mike Hanback’s Big Deer blog (www.mikehanback.com) and the popular TV show host of the Big Deer television program on Sportsman Channel.

“For the last few years I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that the first weeks of the post-rut, when gnarly old bucks cruise for the last hot does, are prime for trophy hunting,” wrote Michael Hanback a few years ago in an article for Outdoor Life magazine (Deer Hunting Tips: Rattling Research That Will Help You Get Your Buck).

“Once the rut starts winding down, it’s a good time to rattle again,” agrees Realtree Outdoors executive producer David Blanton. “A lot of does have come in and out of heat, but the bucks are still aggressive.”

Such thoughts are backed up with biological science in addition to in-the-field hunting observations. That is apparent after a study in South Texas several years ago by wildlife biologist Dr. Mick Hellickson who noted that the best time to rattle up a mature buck is in fact…you guessed it…during the post rut.

Which is exactly why you should have your set of rattling horns, a rattling bag or a synthetic rattling system in hand over the next week or so if you’re going to climb up into a treestand.

In another week or two, it will once again be time to start hunting food sources again, especially if we get some cold weather in the second half of December.

But what about that in between phase as the rut begins to wane but isn’t totally over just yet? My suggestion would be to hunt funnels, bottlenecks and travel corridors that are located near food sources — food plots, corn feeders, native vegetation, etc. — that lead from bedding areas to the chow halls.

Why? Because the does will begin to relate to food once again over the next few days as the rut wanes, the weather gets colder and abundant food starts to play out. Eventually, the bucks will do the same, but probably not just yet.

Because of that likelihood, you’ll want to position yourself along travel routes where cagey old bucks will likely be cruising, trying to get down wind of food sources that are beginning to hole numbers of does once again.

Since these wise-guy bucks may not come all the way into the food sources right now, it pays to be waiting 50 to 100 yards away from these chow halls where you can intercept a buck that comes in to scent check for love one last time.

And if you’ve played your cards right, you’ll be waiting in the early December wings to send a broadhead tipped arrow into that big buck’s boiler room.

Proving that the early post-rut can still be a mighty fine time to deer hunt.

As Oklahoma deer hunters transition to the late weeks of archery season, rattling can produce good results in the early post-rut. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_rattlingphoto_cmyk.jpg As Oklahoma deer hunters transition to the late weeks of archery season, rattling can produce good results in the early post-rut. Photo by Charissa Burkhead http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-60-.jpg Photo by Charissa Burkhead