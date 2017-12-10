Lady Lions post first win in rout of U.S. Grant

Durant’s Lady Lions scored 25 straight points in the second half to cruise to their first victory of the year in a 64-21 romp over Class 6A U.S. Grant on Friday afternoon in the Durant Lion Classic.

The Lions however dug themselves a major first half hole but rallied with one of their best halves of the season before dropping a 57-45 verdict to Hugo in the consolation bracket on Friday as well.

First round matchups were a nightmare for the Durant squads with the girls dropping a 73-23 decision to Texas power Prosper while the boys lost 73-19 to Class 6A fifth-rated Tulsa Union.

Both clubs close out the tournament this morning with the Lady Lions tangling with Carl Albert at 10 a.m. and the Lions facing off against the Union junior varsity at 11:20.

Ardmore visits Durant for the next regular season contest on Tuesday night.

Girls

Following a tight first stanza, Durant made its first big move in the second with four consecutive points from Landri Sims to spur a 6-0 run that extended the Lady Lion lead to 20-12.

Annalee Jones then closed the quarter with six straight of her own as the hosts carried a 28-16 advantage to the halftime locker room.

U.S. Grant’s Jasmin Martinez drained a three-pointer on the first possession of the second half but that proved to be the Lady Generals’ only field goal after intermission.

Jones’ bucket inside and a Tristyn Hamilton three-pointer pushed the lead back to double digits before Tatyana Pittman answered with a free throw.

The Lady Lions then reeled off the final 19 points of the quarter with Karli Westmoreland notching seven of those with another six coming from Cassidy McCann.

Leading 52-20 through three periods, Durant then outscored U.S. Grant by a 12-1 margin the final stanza.

Jones paced the scoring with 13 points as Westmoreland and McCann each totaled 12.

Sims contributed nine, Hamilton had seven, Brooklyn Pilgreen scored four, Madi Keel had three and Demi Hood and Bradi McLemore added two apiece.

In Thursday night’s opener, a Jones free throw midway through the first period was Durant’s lone point of the stanza as Texas Class 5A’s fifth-ranked club cruised to a 31-1 advantage.

Westmoreland’s three-pointer with 4:30 to go in the second frame proved to be the Lady Lions first field goal of the contest after missing their first 12 shots.

Durant had no answer for Baylor commit Jordyn Oliver as the 5-10 stalwart scored or assisted on 20 of Prosper’s first 25 points of the contest. She wrapped up with a game-high 24 points.

McCann topped the Lady Lions with eight points while Jones chipped in six and Hood, Westmoreland and Alli Keel scored three apiece.

Boys

Another cold shooting start put the Lions down by double digits against Hugo in the opening stanza.

Brady Nichols and Tyler Hamblin had the lone buckets for DHS as they hit only two of nine attempts while committing five turnovers.

Hugo extended its advantage to as much as 21-4 early in quarter number two. The Buffaloes then finished the period on a 9-2 burst to take a commanding 32-10 halftime edge. Durant’s only points in that span was a Hamblin jumper in the closing seconds.

The Buffaloes held a 24-point edge midway through the third when Nichols began to take over in the paint, scoring 12 consecutive points to finish the stanza and help close the gap to 46-28 heading into the fourth.

Drake Cates came off the bench with eight points in the final period to power a 17-11 Lion edge in the last eight minutes.

Nichols totaled 21 to lead the offensive charge. Hamblin chipped in nine, Cates had eight, Daniel Long scored four, Dominic Wynn had two and Julian Compean added one.

It was tough from the get-go against Union as the 6A powerhouse scored the first 12 points of the contest including a pair of three-point bombs from the state’s top perimeter sharpshooter Mo Garcia.

Sophomore Daniel Long finally got the Lions on the board with a bucket with 5:26 left in the opening stanza. A Long conventional three-point play proved to be the club’s only other points of the quarter thanks largely to 11 turnovers against the Redskins’ full-court pressure.

Durant got a Wynn free throw early in the second but was down 36-6 before its next field goal with 1:36 remaining in the opening half as Cates and Bryson Lyday tossed in basket apiece before intermission.

Long scored six to lead the Lions while Cates and Zyarius Clark posted four each.

Durant’s Daniel Long heads to the basket for a conventional three-point play during the Lions’ Thursday night action against Class 6A Tulsa Union. Long led the Lion scoring in that game with six points and added four on Friday against Hugo in the Durant Lion Classic. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7710_cmyk.jpg Durant’s Daniel Long heads to the basket for a conventional three-point play during the Lions’ Thursday night action against Class 6A Tulsa Union. Long led the Lion scoring in that game with six points and added four on Friday against Hugo in the Durant Lion Classic. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Sophomore Annalee Jones goes up for a shot during action in the Durant Lion Classic. Jones scored a team-high 13 points on Friday to help the Lady Lions to their first victory of the season in a 64-21 romp over U.S. Grant. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7739_cmyk.jpg Sophomore Annalee Jones goes up for a shot during action in the Durant Lion Classic. Jones scored a team-high 13 points on Friday to help the Lady Lions to their first victory of the season in a 64-21 romp over U.S. Grant. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat