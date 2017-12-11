Area Basketball Roundup

Bennington 35, Colbert 22 (boys)

A nearly dead even first half turned all toward the host Bears in the second half as they pulled away to the Bennington Tournament championship.

The Bears led 11-8 after one stanza but Colbert rallied for a 20-19 halftime advantage. The Leopards however managed just two points the rest of the way as Bennington finished with a 16-2 edge over the final two periods.

Austin Malone poured in a game-high 18 points to spur the Bear offensive attack. Joseph Rochelle tossed in seven, Lance Minyard had five, Keaton Robison and Tucker McWilliams posted two each and Johnny Mays scored one.

Colbert got 11 points from Braden Mueller, including eight in the first stanza, to lead the way.

Josh Means added four, Carlos Segura notched three with McKye Marquez and Hunter Peebles both contributing two.

Wapanucka 29, Bennington 26 (girls)

Bennington saw a lead slipped away in the fourth period as Wapanucka rallied for the Bennington Invitational title.

The hosts Lady Bears trailed 7-2 after one frame but answered with an 11-point second quarter to take a 13-12 lead at halftime. It was still Bennington 19-16 through three but they were outscored 13-7 in the final frame.

Madison Currie topped the scoring for Bennington with 12 points. Alexus Gibson added seven, Kristen Jordan had four, Kenzi Conditt two and McKenzie Atwood one.

Valliant 51, Rock Creek 49 (boys)

It was a tight dog fight throughout but in the end the 3A Bulldogs had just enough to nip the hosts in the championship of the Rock Creek Invitational.

Valliant held a slim 12-10 edge through one period but the Mustangs rallied to go on top 26-24 at half. The visitors returned the favor for 40-39 edge after three stanzas.

Sam Roper topped the scoring for Rock Creek with 14 points as Karson Dry and Luke Jestis each contributed eight. Austin Green scored six, Christian McGowan and Austin Montgomery had three apiece while Dillon Robinson ended with two.

Valliant 46, Rock Creek 39 (girls)

Rock Creek raced to a 16-8 first quarter lead but tough scoring second and fourth quarters proved costly as visiting Valliant rallied for the Rock Creek Invitational championship win.

The Lady Bulldogs used a 14-4 second period run to claim a 22-20 halftime edge but Rock Creek rallied to tie it at 32 through three stanzas. Valliant however answered with a 14-7 burst in the fourth for the win.

Hannah Heflin topped the Lady Mustang scoring with a solid 19-point effort. Jordan Nelson also reached double digits with 10.

Lainey Jestis scored five, Jacey Angello had three and Brittany Farrington two as Rock Creek slipped to 7-1 on the season.

Kingston 66, Elgin 59 (boys)

R.J. Weeks scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help rally the second-ranked Redskins from a third quarter deficit and claim the OBU Tournament championship.

Kingston led 19-17 after one stanza before Elgin answered to take a 36-34 edge at the half and 49-48 through three periods. The Redskins responded with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth, connecting on nine of 11 free throws down the stretch to ice it and remain unbeaten.

Jacob Germany posted a game-high 20 points and joined Weeks on the All-Tournament team.

Rylee Holmes tossed in nine points, Stoney Lowe had eight with Conner Brister adding seven and Jacob Whipkey six.

Overall, Kingston connected on 20 of 24 at the charity stripe.

Washington 68, Kingston 64 (girls)

The fourth-ranked Washington Lady Warriors hit 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to narrowly hold off a determined Kingston rally in the third place game of the OBU Tournament.

Washington raced out to an 18-14 edge after one quarter but the Lady Redskins narrowed the gap to 32-30 at intermission. A 21-14 run in the third put the Lady Warriors in front by nine before Kingston came storming back.

Senior Kes Reeves scored nine of her team-high 24 points in the final period to fuel the comeback bid.

Avri Weeks had a big game as well with 18 points as Brit Henderson and Danna Wagnon also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Grace Burt ended with one.

Rattan 49, Caddo 44 (boys)

After three even quarters, Class A’s sixth-ranked Rattan broke things open in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten with the Quinton Tournament championship.

Caddo led 13-10 after one quarter and 25-22 at intermission. It was knotted at 32 through three stanzas before the Rams pulled away.

Kaden Johnson and Garrett McMichael were the lone Bruins in double figures with 16 and 13 points respectively.

K.W. Adair and Alex Whitley posted six points each, Braden Couch added two and Matthew Jenkins had one.

Caddo 41, Warner 23 (girls)

The Caddo Lady Bruins burst out to a 14-4 first quarter lead behind nine points from Kynsey Dixon and cruised past Warner, 41-23, in the Quinton Tournament on Saturday.

Coach Vernon Johnson’s squad led 21-10 at intermission and 29-20 at the end of three before outscoring the Lady Eagles by a 12-3 count in the fourth.

Dixon totaled 15 points to lead the charge while Brittany Miller tossed in nine, all of which came in the final frame to help put it away.

Kaci Clower contributed six, Karlee Robison had four, Kylee Anderson three with Allison Hawkins and Tanna Hightower chipping in two apiece.

Silo 84, Holdenville 47 (boys)

A huge offensive performance helped the Rebels snap a three-game losing skid with a strong win on the final day of the Bethel Tournament.

Silo led 22-16 after one quarter and then outscored the Wolverines 26-15 in the second frame and 24-7 in the third to pull away.

Four Rebels reached double figures led by a big 26-point performance from Patch Hamilton, who scored 12 of those in the third period.

Jacob Lawless added 13 points, including four treys, Austin Thomas had 11 and Dylan Turner notched 10.

Other Silo scorers were Korben Ford with eight, Jessen Pratt had six, Marshall Ludrick with four and Ty Herndon and T.J. Impson three each.

Silo 42, Chandler 37 (girls)

A monster third period proved to be the difference as the Lady Rebels rallied for a third place win in the Bethel Tournament.

Silo led 8-7 before Chandler surged in front 14-12 at intermission. A 17-9 edge in the third however, fueled by nine points by Ryan Herndon, gave the Lady Rebels the lead for good.

Herndon finished with a game-high 21 points in the contest as Daelyn Marshall added a season-best eight points and Kensea Eppler scored six.

Randi McLarry ended with three while Gracie Lawless and Alys Parr notched two apiece.

Colbert 43, Milburn 34 (girls)

Leigha Brown exploded for 11 points, including three treys, in the first quarter to stake Colbert to an early lead and the Lady Leopards pulled away in the second half.

Colbert held a 14-11 edge at the end of one and 19-18 at intermission but outscored Milburn by a 13-7 count in the third frame and held the lead the rest of the way.

Brown ended with a game-high 19 points with Kinzee Coker also reaching double figures for the Lady Leopards with 11.

Toree Buck scored seven, Hannah Rhoades had four and Kiara Love posted two.