DHS comebacks fall short in Lion Classic finales

Late comeback bids fell short for both the Durant Lady Lions and Lions on the final day of the 28th Annual Durant Lion Classic on Saturday.

The Lady Lions erased a double-digit first half deficit against perennial Class 5A power Carl Albert before dropping a 52-45 verdict in the consolation championship.

Durant’s boys meanwhile rallied from 10 points down in the closing three minutes only to come up a point short in a 63-62 loss to the Union junior varsity.

Both teams will be back at home this evening against powerhouse Ardmore to close out first semester action starting at 6:30.

Prosper, Texas captured the girls tournament championship with a 44-39 victory over Anadarko with Baylor commit Jordyn Oliver scoring 23 points to capture MVP honors.

The boys championship came down to the final seconds as Tulsa Memorial’s Kori Guest canned a pair of cold-blooded three-pointers, including the game-winner with four seconds left, to rally the defending 5A state champs to a 58-56 win over Class 6A Tulsa Union.

Girls

Things didn’t look very promising early on as the hosts fell behind quickly while foul problems began to mount.

Alli Keel’s seven first quarter points was Durant’s lone scoring in the opening frame as Carl Albert built an 18-7 edge and expanded that margin to 15 early in the second stanza.

The Lady Lions responded with six points apiece from senior Cassidy McCann and junior Tristyn Hamilton but still trailed 34-21 at the halftime break.

Coach Phil Daniel’s club began the comeback in the third period sparked by a solid defensive effort, which allowed the Lady Titans just one field goal in the quarter. The hosts took advantage by posting a 13-6 scoring edge with sophomore Annalee Jones leading the way with five points. Karli Westmoreland and Landri Sims also got in on the scoring action with their first baskets of the game.

Durant crawled to within five on a Keel three-pointer in the fourth frame but could never get any closer as Carl Albert was able to cash in at the free throw line down the stretch.

Overall, the Lady Titans connected on 10 of 14 from the charity stripe in the fourth and were led by Kamiyah Lyons’ 20 points.

Keel notched a season-best 18 points to lead the way for the Lady Lions. Jones tossed in nine, Hamilton added eight, McCann had six while Westmoreland and Sims ended with two each.

Boys

It looked like Union might have the game put away, leading 61-51 with three minutes remaining when the Lions finally caught fire.

A Bryson Lyday bucket and Tyler Hamblin free throw kickstarted the DHS offense and the Lion defense held the Redskins without a field goal the rest of the way.

Union hit one of two at the line to extend the advantage back to eight but Brady Nichols cut into the deficit again with a bucket at the 1:40 mark.

The Lions couldn’t get anything else to fall until Hamblin’s trey with 21 seconds to play cut the margin to 62-59.

Another free throw by the visitors made it a two possession contest and Durant missed two shots in the frantic final seconds before Dominic Wynn’s three-pointer just before the buzzer accounted for the final margin.

Daniel Long, who kept the Lions within striking distance early before fouling out, finished with a team-high 15 points. Hamblin and Nichols each reached double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively.

Drake Cates added nine, Lyday scored six, Wynn had five with Julian Compean and Tanner Davidson rounding out the scoring with two each.

Durant’s Tyler Hamblin looks for room to drive during the Durant Lion Classic. Hamblin pumped in 13 points for the Lions on Saturday but a dramatic comeback in the final minutes came up one point short for the Lions. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7650_cmyk.jpg Durant’s Tyler Hamblin looks for room to drive during the Durant Lion Classic. Hamblin pumped in 13 points for the Lions on Saturday but a dramatic comeback in the final minutes came up one point short for the Lions. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Sophomore Madi Keel puts up a perimeter shot for two points during the Durant Lion Classic. Keel tossed in a game-high 18 points on Saturday but the Lady Lion comeback fell short in a 52-45 loss to Class 5A perennial power Carl Albert. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7600_cmyk.jpg Sophomore Madi Keel puts up a perimeter shot for two points during the Durant Lion Classic. Keel tossed in a game-high 18 points on Saturday but the Lady Lion comeback fell short in a 52-45 loss to Class 5A perennial power Carl Albert. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat