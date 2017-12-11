Durant grapplers take second at rugged Madill Duals

MADILL – Strong early season showings continued for the Durant High wrestling team as they went 4-1 to place second in the rugged Madill Dual Tournament over the weekend.

The Lions dumped Ardmore, Lawton Eisenhower, Noble and Pauls Valley with the only defeat coming against perennial power Madill.

Coach Jim Taylor’s grapplers, who are now 6-1 on the young season, are slated to visit Sulphur for their next outing on Thursday night.

Durant 57, Ardmore 18

The Lions picked up seven victories by forfeit over the rival Tigers but had three other impressive wins as well.

Connor Hall notched a fall win over Oscar Interiano at 145 pounds, Isaiah Wright was a fall winner over

Also at 152 pounds, Ethan Horner battled to a 5-2 decision against Wyatt Gill for the victory.

Preston Lewis, Jared Pierce, Carson Mitchell, Tagen Jamison, Braden Rudolf, David Gould and Josh McKim were all credited with forfeit wins.

Durant 54, Lawton Eisenhower 25

It was all forfeit or pin fall victories by the Lions in the dual win over the Eagles.

Tagen Jamison (126 pounds), Parker Lynch (138), Hall (145), Horner (152), Alex Jamison (160), Jesus Galvez (220) and McKim (Heavyweight) each recorded fall triumphs.

Rudolf (170) and Wright (195) added wins by forfeit in the DHS total.

Madill 39, Durant 33

After the host Wildcats dominated the lowest weight classes, Durant fought back to make things very interesting in the hard-fought defeat.

Tagen Jamison posted a fall win against Wyatt Inslee at 132 pounds, Horner recorded a fall win against Jacob Massey at 152, Braden Rudolf was a fall victor against Christian Moreno at 170 and Wright notched a fall triumph versus Christian Moreno at 195.

At 145, Connor picked up a 12-5 decision over John Venable with Ty Rudolf adding a 4-1 decision over Zachary Stephenson at 160 pounds and Josh McKim a 1-0 win versus Luis Salazar at heavyweight.

Durant 51, Noble 30

Horner outfought Charles Nichols of Noble for a 10-4 decision at 152 pounds while six other Lions picked up fall wins to defeat the Bears.

Pierce (113 pounds), Caden Orlando (126), Tagen Jamison (132), Lynch (138), Hall (145) and Braden Rudolf (170) each cruised to the fall victories.

McKim (heavyweight) and Lewis (120) gave Durant forfeit victories for the comfortable margin at the finish.

Durant 56, Pauls Valley 18

The Lions rolled to another dual win with the only decision victory coming at 138 pounds where Kanon Springer outlasted Jackson Carnell, 7-5, for the win.

Orlando (132 pounds), Hall (145), Horner (152), Wright (195) and McKim (Hwy) were all pin fall winners. Braden Rudolf posted a 16-0 technical fall triumph at 170 pounds.

Lewis, Pierce and Mitchell were credited with forfeit wins.

