Another season of Bowl Mania kicks off Saturday

Ho, ho, ho! ’Tis the season for eyestrain overload.

We all know it as bowl season. We all know there are far too many bowl games. Most of us don’t know anything about the teams in this bowl blowout.

Many of us will still watch. Dumbness squared. Black Friday writ large.

The action kicks off with six extravaganzas Saturday, December 16. That’s the very next Saturday of your life.

Saturday, December 16

11 a.m. – The AFR Celebration Bowl features Grambling State (10-1) and North Carolina A&T (11-0) in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on ABC.

Noon – The R+L Carriers Bowl will have Troy (10-2) and North Texas (9-4) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on ESPN.

1:30 p.m. –The AutoNation Cure Bowl pits Western Kentucky (6-6) and Georgia State (6-5) in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on CBSSN.

2:30 p.m. – The Las Vegas Bowl will have Boise State (10-3, No. 25) and Oregon (7-5) at Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, on ABC.

3:30 p.m. – The Gildan New Mexico Bowl has Marshall (7-5) and Colorado State (7-5) in Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on ESPN.

7 p.m. – The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl will show off Middle Tennessee (6-6) and Arkansas State (7-4) in the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on ESPN.

Tuesday, December 19

6 p.m. – The Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (say that five times without a mishap) will see Akron (7-6) and Florida Atlantic (10-3) in FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, on ESPN.

Wednesday, December 20

7 p.m. – The DXL Frisco Bowl features Louisiana Tech (6-6) and Southern Methodist University (7-5) in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on ESPN.

Thursday, December 21

7 p.m. – Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl will have Temple (6-6) and FIU (8-4) in Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, on ESPN.

Friday, December 22

11:30 a.m. – The Bahamas Bowl will match UAB (8-4) and Ohio (8-4) in Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas, on ESPN.

3 p.m. — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has Central Michigan (8-4) and Wyoming (7-5) at Albertson’s Stadium, Boise, Idaho, on ESPN.

Saturday, December 23

11 a.m. – The Birmingham Bowl will have Texas Tech (6-6) and South Florida (9-2, No. 23) at Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama, on ESPN.

2:30 p.m. – The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will pit San Diego State (10-2) and Army (8-3) in Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, on ESPN

6 p.m. – The Dollar General bowl will have Appalachian State (8-4) and Toledo (11-2) in Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama, on ESPN.

Sunday, December 24

7:30 p.m. – The Hawaii Bowl will feature Fresno State (9-4) and Houston (7-4) in Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on ESPN.

Tuesday, December 26

12:30 p.m. – Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl will have Utah (6-6) and West Virginia (7-5) in Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas, on ESPN.

4:15 p.m. – The Quick Lane Bowl will pit Duke (6-6) and Northern Illinois (8-4) at Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, on ESPN.

8 p.m. – The Cactus Bowl has Kansas State (7-5) and UCLA (6-6) at Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona, on ESPN.

Wednesday, December 27

12:30 p.m. – The Walk On’s Independence Bowl will see Southern Miss (8-4) and Florida State (6-6) in Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana, on ESPN.

4:15 p.m. – The New Era Pinstripe Bowl will match Iowa (7-5) and Boston College (7-5) in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York on ESPN.

7:30 p.m. – The Foster Farms Bowl has Arizona (7-5) and Purdue (6-6) at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on FOX.

8 p.m. – The Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl will feature Texas (6-6) and Missouri (7-5) in NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, on ESPN.

Thursday, December 28

12:30 P.M. – The Military Bowl will pit Virginia (6-6) and Navy (6-5) at Jack Stephens Field, Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland, on ESPN.

4:15 p.m. – The Camping World Bowl will have Virginia Tech (9-3, No. 22) and Oklahoma State (9-3, No. 17) at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, onESPN.

8 p.m. – The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl will see Washington State (9-3, No. 21) and Michigan State (9-3, No.18) at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm), San Diego, California, on FOX Sports 1.

8 p.m. – The Valero Alamo Bowl will have Stanford (9-4, No. 15) and Texas Christian University (10-3, No. 13) in the Astrodome, San Antonio, Texas, on ESPN.

Friday, December 29

Noon – The Belk Bowl will have Wake Forest (7-5) and Texas A&M (7-5) in Bank of America stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, on ESPN.

2 p.m. – The Hundai Sun Bowl has North Carolina State (8-4) and Arizona State (7-5) in Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas, on CBS.

3:30 p.m. – The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl will have Kentucky (7-5) and Northwestern (9-3, No. 20) at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, on ESPN.

4:30 p.m. – The NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl pits Utah State (6-6) and New Mexico State (6-6) in Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona, on CBSSN.

7:30 p.m. – The Goodyear Cotton Bowl matches Ohio State (11-2, No. 5) and Southern California (11-2, No. 8) at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, on ESPN.

Saturday, December 30

11 a.m. – The TaxSlayer Bowl will have Louisville (8-4) and Mississippi State (8-4, No. 24) at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida, on ESPN.

11:30 a.m. – The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has Iowa State (7-5) and Memphis (10-2, no. 19) in the Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tennessee, on ABC.

3 p.m. – The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl shows Washington (10-2, No. 12) and Penn State (10-2, No. 9) at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, on ESPN.

7 p.m. – The Capital One Orange Bowl matches Wisconsin (12-1, No. 6) and Miami, Florida, (10-2, No. 11) in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on ESPN.

Monday, January 1

11 a.m. – The Outback Bowl has Michigan (8-4) and South Carolina (8-4) at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, on ESPN2.

11:30 a.m. – The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will have UCF 12-0, No. 10) and Auburn (10-3, No. 7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, on ESPN.

Noon – The Citrus Bowl matches Notre Dame (9-3, No. 14) and Louisiana State (9-3, No. 16) at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, on ABC.

4 p.m. The Rose Bowl features No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) and No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, on ESPN.

7:45 p.m. – The Allstate Sugar Bowl has No. I Clemson (12-1) and No. 4 Alabama (11-1), in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, on ESPN.

Monday, January 8

7 p.m. – The CFP National Championship Game — ESPN

Oklahoma-Georgia winner vs. Clemson-Alabama winner, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, Georgia.