Durant drops pair to highly-rated Ardmore

Fresh off a rugged three days in their own Lion Classic, things definitely didn’t get any easier for Durant teams against powerful Ardmore Tuesday night at the DHS Gymnasium.

In the girls’ contest, the third-rated Lady Tigers raced to a 26-point first quarter on the way to a 71-25 verdict against the Lady Lions.

The boys’ game was a bit more contested but second-ranked Ardmore proved to be too much in a 66-38 win over the Lions.

Durant’s next action comes after the Christmas break in the East Central Classic at Ada.

Girls

Ardmore’s suffocating defense forced multiple turnovers in the opening stanza, most of which led to transition points for the visitors while building the commanding lead.

The Lady Lions picked up a Madi Keel bucket, Karli Westmoreland three-pointer and two Cassidy McCann charity tosses for their only points of the period as Ardmore took a 26-7 edge after the opening eight minutes. Jsades Ainsworth and Sierra Gordon did most of the damage for the visitors, each scoring eight points mostly off layups.

Westmoreland added another trey in the second quarter and Landri Sims notched a basket in the paint for the lone points of that frame with the Lady Tigers carrying a 37-12 advantage to the halftime break.

The Ardmore athleticism continued to cause problems in the second half as the visitors posted a 15-5 scoring edge in the third frame and then outpointed Durant 19-8 in the final stanza.

Westmoreland topped the Lady Lions with nine points, all coming via three-pointers. McCann added eight, Sims had three, Annalee Jones and Keel two apiece and Chelsie Wilmoth contributed one point.

Boys

Brady Nichols’ bucket to start the game gave the Lions a 2-0 lead but Ardmore answered with eight straight to take command.

The Tigers built a 19-10 cushion after one quarter and led by as many as 11 early in the second frame when Durant put together its best rally of the game.

Tyler Hamblin drilled a three-pointer and Drake Cates hit a jumper to narrow the gap to just 25-19 before the visitors turned up the defensive pressure, scoring the final 10 points of the half.

The second half started much the same as Ardmore opened with a 9-2 flurry and the Lions never got any closer.

Nichols finished with 11 points to lead the way for Durant while Cates ended with nine, Dominic Wynn chipped in eight, Daniel Long had five, Hamblin added three and Bryson Lyday notched two.

Jamal Clark led four Tigers in double figures with 17 points.

Sophomore Karli Westmoreland dribbles around an Ardmore defender during Tuesday night’s contest at the DHS Gymnasium. Westmoreland hit three treys to finish with a team-high nine points as Ardmore picked up the victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-75-.jpg Sophomore Karli Westmoreland dribbles around an Ardmore defender during Tuesday night’s contest at the DHS Gymnasium. Westmoreland hit three treys to finish with a team-high nine points as Ardmore picked up the victory. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Durant’s Drake Cates lets a perimeter shot fly during action against Ardmore on Tuesday evening. Cates finished with nine points but the second-ranked Tigers proved to be too much as they posted the 66-38 win Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-74-.jpg Durant’s Drake Cates lets a perimeter shot fly during action against Ardmore on Tuesday evening. Cates finished with nine points but the second-ranked Tigers proved to be too much as they posted the 66-38 win Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_i-6RM3hgM-XL.jpg Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography