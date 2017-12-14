Area Basketball Roundup

Caddo 56, Stonewall 32 (girls)

The Caddo Lady Bruins exploded for one of their best offensive halves of the season to break open a tight game and cruise past Stonewall, which came in ranked 13th in Class A.

It was a nearly even first half with Caddo leading 13-10 after one period and 18-16 at intermission, but the second half was anything but.

The Lady Bruins reeled off 16 points in the third stanza to extend the advantage to 34-25 and then notched a 22-point fourth to pull away.

Karlee Robison did much of the damage with 13 of her game-high 15 points coming after the halftime break. Kynsey Dixon added 11, Kylee Anderson had nine, Brittany Miller scored eight, Allison Hawkins had six, Tanna Hightower three and Kaci Clower and Lynia Haney two apiece.

Caddo 67, Stonewall 33 (boys)

A whopping 13 three-pointers ignited the Caddo offensive charge as the Bruins rolled to the victory.

Caddo led 22-6 after one quarter and 37-17 at halftime before outscoring the Longhorns 23-7 in the third as well.

Gage McMichael topped the trey barrage with six of those to finish with a game-high 20 points.

Braden Counch added four three-pointers for 12 points, Garrett McMichael scored 11, Kaden Johnson and Matthew Jenkins threw in eight each and Alex Whitley added six, including two treys.

Caney 51, Calera 37 (girls)

After going scoreless in the opening stanza, Calera responded with an 18-point second quarter eruption but lost scoring leader Logan Mullens to an ankle injury just before half.

Caney led 22-18 at intermission and pushed that margin to 36-26 through three quarters.

Dally Halbrooks had a solid outing with a team-high 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

Hannah Carter ended with eight, Mullens scored five, Maddison Virgin chipped in two and Kendra St. Clair scored one.

Calera 64, Caney 40 (boys)

Brayden Langley poured in a season-high 27 points to fuel the host Bulldogs to victory.

Calera notched a 13-7 lead through one period, 26-17 at half and 39-27 after three quarters before erupting for 25 points in the final stanza.

Zach Taylor contributed 19 for the Bulldogs as Bodie Smith tossed in eight, Fisher Hutchins and Tytus West scored three each and Tyler Shupert and Wade Hearod both ended with two.

Boswell 44, Fort Towson 33 (girls)

The Boswell Lady Scorpions got off to an ice cold start offensively but steadily caught fire to notch the victory.

Fort Towson claimed a 10-4 lead through one quarter before the Lady Scorpions notched a 15-6 advantage in the second to surge in front.

It was still was tight game with Boswell up 28-24 heading to the fourth when Matalie Busby took over by scoring 11 of her game-high 22 points in the final frame.

In addition to Busby’s total, Harleigh Belvin posted 13 points, Laney Pardue added seven and Ashton Eastwood tossed in two.

Boswell 73, Fort Towson 45 (boys)

Hayden Dill scored 10 points in the opening quarter and Kason Barker added nine as Boswell exploded for 32 points and never looked back.

The Scorpions led 32-10 through one frame and extended the margin to 54-17 at the half before cruising the rest of the way.

Dill ended with a team-high 14 points with Lee Roberts and Barker also reaching double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Levi Russell contributed nine, Aaron Taylor, Brett Anderson and Garrett James scored six apiece, Kaleb Virden tossed in three while Kollin Edge, Ethan Beddo, Jesus Rubio and Kalin Westmoreland all chipped in two points.

Achille 62, Victory Life 6 (girls)

Achille jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead and steadily pulled away for the victory.

The Lady Eagles were up 31-6 at the half and 53-6 through three periods.

Jayme Todd topped a balanced attack for Achille with 16 points while Karah Manry also reached double figures with 10.

Sierra Morris added eight, Sommer Rater notched seven, Calli Snyder had six and Taylor Davis scored five.

MeCayla Taylor scored all six Victory Life points in the second stanza.

Achille 78, Victory Life 22 (boys)

The Achille Eagles scored early and often to roll past Victory Life for their second win of the season.

Achille built a 16-8 edge after one quarter and exploded to a 40-9 lead at intermission before outscoring Victory Life by a 21-6 count in the third.

Four players reached double figures led by Austin McClung’s season-high 26 points. Trent Gibby added 14, Zediah Westbrook scored 13 and Ryan Caceres notched 10.

Achille also got four from Zack Staton, three by Cy Burden and two apiece from Brayden Prater, Dylan Trail, Austin Landrum and Alex Simmons.

Leading the way for Victory Life was Kaleb Parker with 17 points. Jacob Washington tossed in three and Chase Williams scored two.

Moyers 52, Bennington 42 (girls)

Kristen Jordan and Madison Currie pumped in 17 points apiece but it wasn’t enough to offset an early scoring barrage by the hosts.

Moyers took a 16-12 edge after one stanza and pushed that margin to 30-17 at the half while steadily maintaining most of that double figure lead over the final two periods.

In addition to Jordan and Currie’s big efforts, the Lady Bears picked up two points each from Mackenzie Atwood, Emily Stevens and Maci Haislip.

Lone Grove 67, Rock Creek 36 (girls)

Rock Creek got its transition game going early but after that it was all Lone Grove as the host Lady Horns pulled away.

Lone Grove held a narrow 16-14 edge at the end of one period but pushed that margin to 35-21 at halftime and 49-29 through three stanzas.

Teeronie McCann topped Rock Creek with 13 points as Lainey Jestis tossed in nine, Jacey Angello had eight and Hannah Heflin finished with six.