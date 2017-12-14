Top-ranked Kingston rolls past Silo Rebels

KINGSTON – The unbeaten Kingston Redskins ascended to the top of the Class 3A boys state rankings this week and showed visiting Silo exactly why with a dominating performance Tuesday night.

Coach Taylor Wiebener’s club offset a tough shooting start from the field with plenty of transition scoring opportunities and then caught fire on the way to a 78-35 victory over the Rebels.

In the girls’ contest, the Lady Redskins came out sizzling from the start, building a commanding lead on the way to a 67-39 win against the Lady Rebels.

Kingston travels to Dickson on Friday while Silo returns home to tangle with Class A powerhouse Roff.

Girls

Kingston cashed in four early Silo turnovers during a 12-0 opening flurry spurred by six points from senior Kes Reeves.

A Cheri Stampley bucket with 3:50 left in the opening stanza finally put Silo on the board but the Lady Rebels’ only other points of the quarter came via a Ryan Herndon field goal in the closing minute as the hosts built an 18-4 lead.

The Lady Redskin offense slowed considerably in the second period, going cold from the field as Silo narrowed the gap to 24-11 ignited by a pair of Kensea Eppler baskets.

“We got off to a really good start but the second quarter was just ugly,” Kingston head coach Chad Rumer said.

Kingston managed an Avri Weeks putback and Reeves’ three-pointer before the buzzer to extend the margin back to 29-11 at the break.

It looked like the Lady Redskins might continue to pull away in the third frame but Herndon had other ideas, scoring nine straight points for Silo to narrow the gap.

The hosts led 47-26 at the end of the third and slowly extended the margin by outscoring the Lady Rebels 20-13 in the fourth.

A game-high 25 points by Reeves fueled the offensive charge for Kingston, which came into the contest ranked 11th in Class 3A and snapped a two-game losing skid while improving to 5-2 on the season.

Weeks added 15 for the Lady Redkins and Danna Wagnon also reached double figures with 10. Brit Henderson notched seven, Torin Brown had six while Emi O’Steen and Kiara Price posted two apiece.

Herndon paced Silo with 19 as Stampley tossed in eight and Eppler finished with six. They also got three by Gracie Lawless, two from Danielle Hayden and one by Alys Parr.

Boys

It was an uncharacteristic slow shooting start for the Redkins but they sure made up for it in the second and third stanzas while exploding offensively.

The hosts poured in 27 points in the second and even topped that in the third with another 32 as the Rebels had no defensive answer for the inside-outside barrage.

Silo also had its own shooting woes early on, missing six straight shots from the field before a Korben Ford three-pointers.

A Patch Hamilton bucket narrowed the Kingston advantage to 11-6 but that’s when the Redskins really started to assert themselves with an impressive 18-0 blitz that pretty much put the game away. R.J. Weeks tossed in a pair of treys during the flurry and Trey Keatts came off the bench with seven more points.

Two Dylan Turner baskets for Silo briefly snapped the run but Kingston carried a 42-17 edge to intermission.

Kingston’s Jacob Germany and Silo’s Patch Hamilton traded buckets to open the third but a Jacob Whipkey three-point bomb ignited another 14-0 blitz by the Redskins. Whipkey scored eight in the flurry and Germany added two more scores in the paint, including a dunk with five minutes to play in the period.

By that points it was a 58-19 Kingston lead and the hosts cruised the rest of the way.

“We didn’t start the game very well but we got a lot better in the second and third quarters,” Wiebener stated. “It always worries me a little coming off a tournament and playing on Tuesday after. We just couldn’t get much to fall but we hit some layups in transition and that helped get us going.”

Five Redskins all reached double figures in the contest led by Germany with 16 points. Keatts poured in 13, Whipkey had 11 while Weeks and Rylee Holmes ended with 10 apiece.

Stoney Lowe also scored seven, Matthew O’Steen had five with Jase Hayes, Tyler Blanchard and Drew Capps each tossing in two.

Silo was topped by Hamilton’s 11 points. Turner also contributed 10 with Ty Herndon chipping in seven, Jessen Pratt four and Ford three.

Rylee Holmes goes in for a left-handed layup for Kingston as Silo’s Patch Hamilton looks on Tuesday night. Holmes was one of five players to reach double figures as the top-ranked Redskins rolled to a 78-35 victory. Hamilton scored 11 to pace Silo. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-73-.jpg Rylee Holmes goes in for a left-handed layup for Kingston as Silo’s Patch Hamilton looks on Tuesday night. Holmes was one of five players to reach double figures as the top-ranked Redskins rolled to a 78-35 victory. Hamilton scored 11 to pace Silo. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kingston senior Kes Reeves split the double team of Silo’s Kensea Eppler and Danielle Hayden on the way to the basket. Reeves poured in 25 points as the Lady Redskins got off to a fast start en route to the 67-39 triumph. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-70-.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kingston senior Kes Reeves split the double team of Silo’s Kensea Eppler and Danielle Hayden on the way to the basket. Reeves poured in 25 points as the Lady Redskins got off to a fast start en route to the 67-39 triumph. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7891_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat