Rock Creek notches pivotal sweep over Caddo

CADDO – While it wasn’t always a thing of beauty Rock Creek managed solid hardwood showings on the road Thursday night to post a pair of pivotal Bryan County Conference victories over Caddo.

Despite a sloppy and often times ugly opener, the Lady Mustangs managed to survive a frantic finish for a 53-51 win over the Lady Bruins.

The nightcap was a three-point shooting bonanza for Rock Creek as the Mustangs canned 13 treys en route to a key 71-52 triumph over the Bruins that should put them in contention for the top seed in next month’s Bryan County Tournament.

Girls

The contest was the epitome of sloppy as the two squads combined for 58 turnovers and 18 missed free throws but did provide the fans in attendance an exciting finish.

Even though they were guilty of a whopping 30 turnovers throughout, the Lady Mustangs capitalized on seven fourth quarter turnovers by the hosts to build a 53-49 edge with two minutes left following transition baskets from Teeronie McCann and Hannah Heflin.

A driving shot by Kynsey Dixon cut the deficit to two with 1:21 remaining but Caddo misfired on the front end of a one-and-one and also had a turnover with an opportunity to tie.

The Lady Mustangs did themselves no favors in leaving the door open for the comeback with a pair of missed free throws with a chance to close it out – the final of which came with 17 seconds to play.

Caddo rushed the ball up the floor and missed a pair of field goals in the waning seconds, including a three-pointer for the potential win, allowing Rock Creek to escape with the victory. The Lady Bruins managed only four points in the fourth period on a pair of Dixon baskets.

“It was up and down game and both teams played fast,” Rock Creek coach Wade Johnson stated. “It was entertaining but definitely not a very pretty basketball display. We started out well in the first quarter but they handled the pressure better after that.

“I thought we wore them down a little in the fourth quarter and played pretty good defense down the stretch. We just have a tendency of going long stretches without scoring. If we could score consistently we’d be pretty tough to beat.”

Rock Creek forced eight turnovers in the opening quarter and picked up 10 points in transition while building a 20-11 advantage behind McCann, Lainey Jestis and Jacey Angello, but the turnover bug bit the Lady Mustangs in a big way after that.

Caddo opened the second frame with a 10-0 run spurred by three-pointers from Dixon, Kaci Clower and Allison Hawkins with the visitors going nearly four minutes without a point as they committed nine turnovers in the quarter alone.

Fortunately for the Lady Mustangs they were able to still hold onto a 33-31 halftime lead with McCann cashing in two Lady Bruins turnovers in the final seconds for four points.

Caddo came out blazing in the third, getting three-pointers from Brittany Miller, Kylee Anderson and two by Tanna Hightower during a 12-1 flurry while building a 10-point cushion thanks largely to 10 Rock Creek turnovers in the quarter.

The Lady Mustangs ended the scoring drought with a Jordan Nelson basket to ignite their own 12-1 run that was aided by seven turnovers by the hosts.

A Clower layup off a Rock Creek turnover gave Caddo a slim 47-46 edge heading to the fourth.

It was much the same story on the last frame as both teams had difficulty controlling the basketball, each ending the second half with 15 turnovers apiece.

Rock Creek had three double figure scorers with McCann pouring in 16 while Jestis added 12 and Angello notched 11. Heflin contributed nine with Nelson scoring four and Karissa Blackburn one.

Caddo was led by Dixon’s 13 points with Karlee Robison chipping in nine. Miller, Hawkins and Hightower scored seven apiece, Clower had five and Anderson three.

Boys

Three-point shooting was the biggest story of the game as Rock Creek outscored the Bruins a whopping 39-9 from beyond the arc.

Senior Sam Roper set the tone right off the bat by sinking treys on three of the Mustangs’ first five possessions as the visitors built a quick 11-2 advantage.

Caddo however began to mount a comeback behind Garrett McMichael, grabbing a brief 20-19 less than two minutes into the second stanza following a 6-0 run.

Rock Creek countered with its own 8-0 burst thanks in part to two more three-pointers from Roper, but the Bruins answered with eight straight of their own.

Roper’s sixth three-pointer of the half briefly put the Mustangs back in front but a Matthew Jenkins layin tied it in the final minute and McMichael sank his own trey with three seconds remaining for a 33-30 halftime lead.

It was back and forth through the first four minutes of the second half until a Christian McGowan three-point bomb put Rock Creek ahead for good at 43-42. The Mustangs finished the quarter on a 13-2 run including three straight treys from Darian James, Roper and Luke Jestis to end the period.

That flurry pretty much put the contest out of reach as Caddo connected on just one of its first 10 shot attempts in the final stanza (a Kaden Johnson three-pointer) and the Mustangs’ lead rapidly ballooned to 20.

Roper scored 21 in the first half and ended with a game-high 26 points for Rock Creek, including seven from beyond the arc.

Karson Dry added 12, Austin Green notched 11, Jestis pumped in nine, McGowan had six, James posted three with Austin Montgomery and Dillon Robinson wrapping up with two each.

Caddo was led by Garrett McMichael’s 24 points but Johnson was on the only other Bruin in double digits with 13.

Jenkins finished with six, Braden Couch and Jacob Long both scored three, Gage McMichael had two and K.W. Adair one.

Rock Creek's Karson Dry hangs in the air for a shot as Caddo's Garrett McMichael goes for the block on this play Thursday night. Dry pumped in 12 points as the Mustangs caught fire from the perimeter for a 71-52 victory over the Bruins. Jacey Angello from Rock Creek drives around Caddo's Brittany Miller during Thursday night's Bryan County Conference matchup. Angello scored 11 points, including three treys, and the Lady Mustangs held on in the fourth quarter for a 53-51 win. Caddo's Karlee Robison connects on a jumper in the paint despite the defense of Rock Creek's Macy Converse on this play Thursday night. Robison tossed in nine points for the Lady Bruins but it was the Lady Mustangs that came away with a narrow 53-51 win.