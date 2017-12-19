Lion wrestlers bounce Sulphur to move to 7-1

The Durant Lions improved their dual record to 7-1 with a solid 49-30 road win over Sulphur Thursday night.

Much like in earlier duals, the Lions began to take control of the contest with strong performances over the middle weight classes.

The most hotly contested match of the evening came at 145 pounds where DHS sophomore Connor Hall posted a narrow 1-0 decision against Sulphur’s Ethan Massey. Fulton Gorges had Durant’s other decision triumph in an 11-2 verdict against Luke Henry at 182 pounds.

Freshman Tagen Jamison remained unbeaten at 126 pounds with a fall win over Konner Lunsford of Sulphur. Parker Lynch defeated Bridges Velarde by fall at 138 pounds while senior Braden Rudolf was a fall victor against John Moore at 170 pounds.

Durant also picked up pin fall wins with Isaiah Wright toppling Trey Kiser at 195 and Josh McKim downing John Farrell at heavyweight.

Caden Orlando (132 pounds) and Ethan Horner (152 pounds) each received forfeits for the Lions’ other points in the match.

Next up for Durant is the tough Anadarko Invitational coming up on Saturday.

