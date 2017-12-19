Silo sweeps Roff, Marietta to close 1st semester

SILO – The Silo Rebels celebrated Homecoming weekend with solid showings on the hardwood as the girls and boys squads each notched victories over Roff and Marietta.

In Friday’s openers against Roff, the Lady Rebels picked up a 50-44 win while the red-hot Rebels ran away for a 65-42 triumph.

With less than a 24-hour turnaround Saturday versus Marietta, it was a bit more intense on both fronts with the Silo girls rallying for a 41-38 victory as the boys escaped with a 53-52 win.

Both Silo teams will be off through the Christmas break before returning to action in the Kingston New Years Classic on January 4.

Girls

Despite losing senior stalwart Kensea Eppler to a leg injury early in the fourth quarter against Roff, the Lady Rebels were able to hold on down the stretch.

The Lady Tigers rallied to within one point twice in the second half and narrow the gap to 43-41 with three minutes remaining before a three-pointer by freshman Ryan Herndon stemmed the tide for Silo.

Roff answered with two free throws but Herndon scored again in transition and the Lady Rebels got free throws from Gracie Lawless and Cheri Stampley in the final 21 seconds to seal the victory.

Silo led 12-10 after one period and extended the margin to 26-20 at the half thanks largely to a pair of Herndon treys.

The hosts pushed the advantage to as much as eight but watched Roff storm back with a 6-1 flurry before being thwarted by a Lawless three-pointer.

After Roff got within 34-33 to start the final stanza, Eppler sank four consecutive free throws to turn back that rally attempt.

Herndon finished with a game-high 19 points to pace the Silo offensive attack with Danielle Hayden contributing 10 and Eppler nine. Lawless also checked in with seven, Stampley scored four and Alys Parr added one.

In the Marietta victory, Silo trailed throughout the first three periods (8-5 after one, 19-15 at half and 31-23 at the end of three stanzas) before mounting a massive fourth quarter comeback.

Herndon, who began to catch fire with all eight Lady Rebel points in the third frame, erupted for 12 in the final stanza to ignite an 18-point explosion as they held Marietta to just seven points in the quarter.

The freshman catalyst poured in a season-high 23 points to fuel the Silo attack as Lawless added eight, Randi McLarry tossed in six while Parr and Daelyn Marshall notched two apiece.

Boys

Facing a Roff club which has been ranked in the Class A state Top 10, the Rebels came out smoking from the start while building a commanding lead and never looked back.

Silo scored the game’s first five points with a Patch Hamilton bucket and Korben Ford three-pointer and then after a Roff trey poured in 10 straight. This time is a pair of Austin Thomas treys and two inside buckets by Dylan Turner.

The Rebels weren’t finished with the sizzling start however, cashing in two more three-pointers from Thomas and Ford to close the stanza with a 21-6 bulge.

Hamilton scored eight more points in the second stanza to help Silo to a comfortable 34-18 lead at intermission and Rebels extended it even more in the third by outscoring the visitors 25-9 keyed by two more Thomas treys.

Silo was paced by Hamilton’s game-high 23 points in the contest, but they also got 18 from Thomas, who tallied a total of six three-pointers.

Ford finished with nine, Jacob Lawless scored eight, Turner had six and Jessen Pratt chipped in a point.

The Marietta contest was virtually nip-and-tuck through as the two squads were knotted at 26 at the half before Silo looked like it might pull away in the third.

Jacob Lawless pumped in six of his team-best 22 points in the third and Hamilton also chipped in seven as the hosts carried a 43-35 edge into the final stanza.

Marietta however scored the first 10 points of the fourth, cashing in four Silo turnovers along the way and the battle was on down the stretch.

Hamilton finally put the Rebels on the board with a bucket at the 4:33 mark and moments later Thomas sank a trey. Lawless also added a key three-pointer but they could not shake the Indians.

A driving basket by Coleton Taylor put the Indians in front 52-51 with 48 seconds left and Silo looked like it might be in trouble after a turnover.

Lawless however came up with a steal with 14 seconds left and fed Hamilton for a go-ahead field goal three seconds later.

Marietta still had one last chance but a hanging 10-footer by Trace Stewart with four seconds left was off the mark and Turner rebounded to virtually secure the Silo win.

Hamilton added 19 points for the Rebels as Thomas tossed in six, Turner, Ford and Ty Herndon two apiece and Pratt posted one.

Silo’s Dylan Turner goes up strong between two Roff defenders for a bucket in the paint. Turner had six points in the contest as the Rebels ran away with a strong 65-42 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-85-.jpg Silo’s Dylan Turner goes up strong between two Roff defenders for a bucket in the paint. Turner had six points in the contest as the Rebels ran away with a strong 65-42 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Freshman Ryan Herndon drives toward the lane during action Friday night against Roff. Herndon had monster performances with 19 points against Roff and 23 on Saturday versus Marietta as the Lady Rebels notched a pair of wins heading into Christmas break. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-84-.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Freshman Ryan Herndon drives toward the lane during action Friday night against Roff. Herndon had monster performances with 19 points against Roff and 23 on Saturday versus Marietta as the Lady Rebels notched a pair of wins heading into Christmas break. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8061_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat