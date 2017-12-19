Lion wrestlers boast three champs in 3rd place team finish

Durant wrestlers claimed three first place medals as well as several other strong performances on the way to a third place team finish in the always tough Anadarko Tournament on Saturday.

The Lions finished only behind Class 4A state challengers Cache and Elgin in the team standings while continuing their early season surge.

Senior Braden Rudolf remained unbeaten at 170 pounds with an unbeaten run through the tournament field, including a pin fall triumph against Cache’s Donovan Shafer in the finale.

Freshman Tagen Jamison did likewise at 126 pounds as he toppled Nick Immel from Bushland, Texas with an 11-2 major decision in the championship.

The Lions’ other tournament titlist was Caden Orlando at 132 pounds as he also notched a fall win against Chickasha’s Colby Resendez in the title match.

Durant grapplers reached championship matches at 145, 195 and heavyweight also before settling for runner-up honors.

Connor Hall checked in second at 145, going undefeated before a 3-0 loss to Logan Donovsky from Cache in the championship.

Isaiah Wright was second as well at 195 with a clean slate before a fall decision against Elgin’s Isaac Garrett. Josh McKim also won all his matches at heavyweight until a 3-2 tiebreaker loss to Alton Johnson of Elgin in the finale.

Taking third at 160 pounds was Alex Jamison, dispatching Slade Stull of Bushland for an 11-6 decision in his final match.

Jared Pierce (113 pounds), Parker Lynch (138 pounds) and Ethan Horner (152 pounds) all posted several wins while picking up fourth place finishes. Fulton Gorges (182 pounds) wrapped up in fifth place as well.

The Lions will return to action today with a challenging three-way dual at Glenpool when they will also be joined by Noble while closing out first semester action.

