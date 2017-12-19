Christmas gift guide for Texoma outdoors enthusiasts

In case you haven’t noticed, the pages are quickly falling from the December 2017 calendar as Christmas Day approaches.

And with less than a week of shopping time remaining, local gift givers – not to mention that jolly old elf named St. Nicholas – are running out of time to get the perfect under-the-tree item wrapped up for the Texomaland outdoors enthusiast on your list.

With that in mind, here are a few ideas to consider for Christmas morning:

1. I’ve never been shy in my belief that Charles Allen’s Knives of Alaska cutlery company is one of the best knife makers in the business. The fact that they are located in Texomaland (at Denison’s North Texas Regional Airport) only boosts that claim in my mind. Just last week, I had the chance to try a KOA product I’d never used while working on a whitetail. The sharp little Cub Bear Caping Knife – a part of several combo packages including the new Caribou Combo (on sale for $154.99) – excels in close-in work on a whitetail cape and will be a fixture in my hunting pack on each trip going forward. There are plenty more worthy products in the KOA line-up, ranging from hunting products to kitchen cutlery to everyday kind of pocket knives (the Strike Force Auto with a serrated blade might be the best I’ve seen). For information, visit the company’s Web site at www.knivesofalaska.com or call them at (903) 786-7366.

2. For the bowhunter and/or deer hunter on your list, a visit to Big O’s Archery Shop in Sherman (1520 Texoma Parkway; (903) 870-2114) is like walking through the old Sears, Roebuck and Co. Christmas Wish Book catalog! For starters, he’s got a full line-up of new 2018 adult compound bows including the Mathews Triax, the BowTech Realm, the BowTech RealmX, and the Hoyt REDWRX. Cantrell also carries a solid line-up of youth compound hunting bows as well as the Genesis models that are popular in NASP archery programs. For the late season bowhunter on your list that is still working on an unused deer tag, something warm from the Sitka Gear Whitetail clothing line-up is a good choice. So are private shooting lessons where Cantrell – who has been in business since the 1980s – can help your favorite archer hit the bull’s eye more often in 2018.

3. For the bass fisherman on your list, how about a new baitcasting reel from Academy Sports & Outdoors down in Sherman where longtime Texoma resident Mike Hoops is the manager? The H2O Express HD Mettle baitcasting reel features an aluminum frame, a six-pin centrifugal braking system and 10 ball bearings to make this a smooth, durable and strong option for the bass angler on your list. Retailing for $79, this is a tough reel deal to beat! For availability in the local store, call (903) 813-3860 or visit online at www.academy.com.

4. Toxey Haas’ Mossy Oak camouflage is always a good choice with the Mississippi based company’s various camo patterns available on all kinds of hats, clothing, boots, blinds, and hunting gear. If you’ve got a deer hunter on your list that likes hunting from a box blind or a Double Bull style ground blind, it’s hard to go wrong with Mossy Oak’s new Eclipse pattern. Introduced in August, Eclipse features a black overlay version of the company’s popular Break-Up Country pattern with a few cutout camo snippets of the pattern thrown in for good measure. Where regular camo patterns standout in the dark confines of a blind, Eclipse erases the human form in the shadowy recesses where a hunter is waiting for the buck of a lifetime. With a number of hoodies, quarter-zips, shirts, pants, and hats – most featuring prices in the $20-35 range – look for the Eclipse pattern at your local Walmart store or at the online Mossy Oak store at https://store.mossyoak.com .

5. If you’re looking to impress the deer hunters on your list, the Durant Orscheln store has several deer ladder stands, treestands, and ground blinds that will bring big smiles. One option is the River’s Edge Relax two-man 17-foot ladder stand ($149.99) while another is the River’s Edge Big Foot hang-on style treestand ($52.49). If staying on the ground is preferable, consider the Barronett Pentagon Ground Blind ($149.99). All are relatively easy to set-up and offer a chance for a hunter to have a comfortable hide while waiting on a late season archery buck to show. For more information, call (580) 920-0010 or go online at www.orschelnfarmhome.com .

6. After surviving Hurricane Harvey earlier this year when the storm dumped several feet of rain on the southeastern corner of the Lone Star State, Charlie Holder and his Groves, Texas based Sure-Shot Game Calls company are back to the business of building and selling duck calls. In fact, the company just celebrated the 86th birthday of Jim “Cowboy” Fernandez this week, the oldest living world champion duck caller who won the Stuttgart contest title back in 1959. Cowboy founded the business and pioneered the time-honored walnut-wood double-reed Yentzen Classic ($65.98) duck call years ago. In recent times, Holder and his crew have taken the design further with the release of the Yentzen ONE2 ($159.99). With a new reed system, a redesigned Screw Lock system, and a reengineered tone chamber, the ONE2 model can hit everything from loud highballs to intermediate feed chuckles to low raspy contented quacks as you finish the mallards over a decoy spread. With free ground shipping right now, visit the Web site at www.sureshotgamecalls.com or call (409) 962-1636.

7. Staying with the waterfowlers on your shopping list, another set of duck decoys is never a bad gift idea. For starters, how about the Avian-X Central Flyway Pack of three gadwalls and three wigeons, both designed to bolster the standard mallard decoys that most local waterfowlers already have in their decoy bag? If that sounds intriguing, check for availability at the Allen or Fort Worth Cabela’s store locations. Other places to look include either Mack’s Prairie Wings (www.mackspw.com, (877) 622-5779) or Rogers Sporting Goods (www.rogerssportinggoods.com; (816) 883-4545).

8. As I mentioned in this space a year ago, it’s hard to beat the products from YETI Coolers. From the company’s 14-ounce YETI DuraCoat Rambler Mug ($24.99) to the 36-ounce YETI Rambler thermos bottle ($49.99) to the YETI Hopper Two 30 Cooler ($349.99) to the deer camp friendly Tundra Series coolers ($349.99 for the 45-quart model), a new YETI product is sure to bring a holiday smile. To see these products and more, check out any of the local YETI dealers like Texoma Utility Equipment (580-916-2367; www.texomautility.com) or Academy in Sherman call (903-813-3860; www.academy.com).

9. For those who enjoy cooking, how about a Big Green Egg grill and smoker? Available at the Kopper Kettle Kitchen Store in downtown Durant (580-745-9306; www.kopperkettlestore.com), the Eggs do run a few hundred dollars but they can also turn out some incredible grub from rib-eyes to smoked briskets to barbecued burgers to perfectly grilled venison backstrap. If you’re interested in other outdoor cooking options, the Kopper Kettle also carries Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Ovens, always a good choice for some delectable outdoors table fare.

10. Finally, as one of Oklahoma’s only year-round trout fishing options, the Lower Mountain Fork River near Broken Bow is perfect for a guided angling trip gift certificate ($250 to $450). For the fly fisherman on your list, it’s tough to beat the Orvis endorsed husband/wife guiding team of Rob Woodruff (903-967-2665; www.flyfishingfork.com) and Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff (903-850-3673; www.flyfishbeaversbend.com). If catching the Lower Mountain Fork’s hefty rainbow trout and brown trout on a five-weight fly rod sounds intriguing, give the Woodruff’s a call.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and resides in Denison, Texas. His column appears weekly.