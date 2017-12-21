Durant splits district duals at Glenpool

The youth-laden Durant High wrestling team posted another solid showing in District 5A-8 dual competition on Tuesday night at Glenpool, splitting a pair of contests.

Durant gave perennial Top 10 squad Glenpool all it wanted before dropping a 43-31 verdict but the Lions toppled Noble, 39-30, in their other dual outing. The host Warriors destroyed the Bears by a 66-9 count in their dual battle.

Against Glenpool, DHS forfeits at 120 and 132 pounds cost the Lions 12 points which proved to be the deciding factor as the two clubs went toe-to-toe in the other contests with the visitors claiming six victories.

Four of the Durant triumphs came via pin fall with underclassmen recording each of those decisions.

Tagen Jamison remained unbeaten at 126 pounds with a fall win over Corbin Ward and fellow freshman Preston Lewis also notched a fall victory against Glenpool’s Barton Clarke at 106 pounds.

Sophomores Connor Hall (145 pounds) and Josh McKim (heavyweight) recorded wins by fall as well with Hall dumping Tyler Kragel and McKim powering past Dustin Chadwick.

The Lions’ other two wins went the distance topped by a 11-0 major decision from senior Braden Rudolf over Rhythm Smith at 170 pounds while Fulton Gorges won a 9-8 thriller against Caeden Hight from Glenpool at 182.

In the Noble victory, Durant once again dropped forfeit points at 120 and 132 pounds but made up for that with six-point forfeit wins themselves with Jamison at 126 and Ethan Horner at 152.

The Lions picked up four more wins by pin fall against the Bears as Rudolf (170 pounds) and McKim (heavyweight) added their second victories of the evening stopping Derrick Carlington and Noah Standridge respectively.

Jared Pierce pinned Noble’s Ian Barnes to win the 113-pound division and David Gould also triumphed at 220, taking down Tristan Burton.

At 145 pounds, Hall notched the Lions’ only non fall victory with a hard-fought 5-0 decision over the Bears’ Charles Nichols.

Now 8-2 in dual action, Durant is slated to finish out district action on January 9 at home against defending district champ Shawnee.

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Sophomore Connor Hall was one of four Lion grapplers to notch a pair of victories as Durant split District 5A-8 dual competition with Glenpool and Noble on Tuesday night. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-92-.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Sophomore Connor Hall was one of four Lion grapplers to notch a pair of victories as Durant split District 5A-8 dual competition with Glenpool and Noble on Tuesday night. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat