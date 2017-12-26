Achille Eagles rally to sweep Mill Creek

ACHILLE – Big second halves rallied both the Achille girls and boys to victories over visiting Mill Creek Tuesday night to wind down first semester action.

Fighting through illness, junior Sommer Rater exploded for a career-high 36 points, including 22 after intermission, to spur the Lady Eagles to a 50-42 triumph in the opener for their third straight win.

The Eagles opened the third stanza with a big flurry and then held off the Bullfrogs down the stretch for a 60-57 victory in the nightcap.

Next up for Achille is their own Achille Invitational that is slated for January 4-6.

Girls

Rater was a virtual one-person wrecking crew in the second half even though Coach Andrew McClung was forced to take timeouts to help his nearly unstoppable scoring stalwart stay in the game.

Mill Creek led throughout the first half as the Lady Eagles could not come up with many defensive answers in the paint.

The second half was a different story however as Achille ratcheted up the defense, allowing just five field goals after intermission.

Mill Creek pushed the advantage to 32-22 in the opening moments of the second half but Rater notched six straight points and virtually had her way with the Lady Bullfrog defense by scoring in transition as well as getting to the line on strong drives to the basket.

The junior spark plug pumped in 15 of the Lady Eagles’ 17 points in the third period and they carried a 39-37 edge to the final stanza after outscoring the visitors 17-5 in the quarter.

Jayme Todd tossed in a key basket and Emily Pitts drained a pair of free throws as well in the fourth as Achille closed the game on a 9-3 burst with Rater also canning five charity tosses to seal it.

“We missed a lot of free throws early that put us in a hole,” head coach Andrew McClung stated. “Sommer really took over the game in the second half. We’re playing sick and beat up. She stepped up and did a great job for us.

“We’re young and still unsure of ourselves at times but every win we get like this helps build confidence. They are good kids though. We can’t always match up athletically, but we do what we can every night. We had a couple of kids come of the bench and do a great job defensively in the second half. Taylor Davis did a great job on their best scorer, limiting her in the second half.”

Jayme Todd finished with seven points, Jackie Todd added five and Pitts scored two for the Lady Eagles, which improved to 5-7 on the season.

Boys

After getting hurt on the boards while Mill Creek led throughout the first half, Achille found the answer early in the third period with an 8-0 run and the Eagles never trailed again.

Down 29-24 a minute into the second half, Ryan Caceres drilled a pair of three-pointers to fuel the flurry with Brayden Prater adding a bucket.

“Ryan (Caceres) has really started to figure it out,” Coach McClung commented. “He’s probably our best spot up shooter and it was nice to see him diving after loose balls and helping us with big plays defensively. He has really sparked us with a little extra punch the last couple of games.”

The Bullfrogs managed to knot the score three times at 36, 48 and finally at 51 with 2:27 to play but each time Achille junior Austin McClung had an answer to put the Eagles back in front.

McClung canned two free throws, had a steal and layup and also assisted to Trent Gibby, who added a pair at the charity stripe to give the hosts their largest advantage of the game at 57-51 with 1:08 left.

It was still a six-point bulge with 37 seconds to go following two Cy Burden free throws but Mill Creek wasn’t finished.

The Bullfrogs scored four quick points, cashing in an Achille turnover Prater pushed the lead back to three with one of two at the stripe with seven seconds on the clock.

Instead of attempting a tying trey, Mill Creek forced the ball inside and missed a pair of close range shots in the waning seconds as Achille held on for its third win of the season.

“We’re slowly progressing and getting better,” the Achille coach added. “We’ve got a lot of illness and injuries that we’ve been battling through, so it will be good to have a little break here and get healed up a bit. The kids played hard tonight and got a good win over a much-improved Mill Creek team.

“We knew once we got them in foul trouble we had an advantage. Once we started getting to the line we felt good about our chances because we’re shooting about 70 percent or better as team. We had five different guys go to the line tonight and hit big free throws for us down the stretch.”

McClung led three players in double figures for the Eagles with 21 points while Caceres contributed 15 and Prater added 12.

Achille also got eight from Burden with Gibby and Alex Simmons scoring two apiece.

The Eagles could see the Bullfrogs again right around the corner in the Achille Invitational, which will also include possible rematches against Colbert and Coleman.

“I’m hoping it will be a fun small school tournament,” Coach McClung said. “It will be our first one here and we’re looking forward to it. It should create some excitement and revenue opportunity for our school. Hopefully we have good turnout for it.”

Achille junior Sommer Rater drives to the basket against Mill Creek’s Jade Hotema during Tuesday night’s contest. Despite battling through illness throughout, Rater poured in a career-high 36 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a 50-42 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-88-1-1.jpg Achille junior Sommer Rater drives to the basket against Mill Creek’s Jade Hotema during Tuesday night’s contest. Despite battling through illness throughout, Rater poured in a career-high 36 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a 50-42 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Ryan Caceres breaks free from a pair of Mill Creek defenders for two of his 15 points. Caceres hit two big three-pointers to key an 8-0 Achille run early in the second half and the Eagles never trailed again on the way to a 60-57 triumph. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-90-1-1.jpg Ryan Caceres breaks free from a pair of Mill Creek defenders for two of his 15 points. Caceres hit two big three-pointers to key an 8-0 Achille run early in the second half and the Eagles never trailed again on the way to a 60-57 triumph. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8116_cmyk-1.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat