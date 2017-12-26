Bowls in the books and plenty more on horizon

Bowl season warmed up last Saturday with six games.

Now dig in for the long haul.

It’s pretty difficult to pick winners when you’ve never heard of some of the teams. North Carolina A&T is not a household word, at least not in most houses.

Well, NC A&T knocked off Grambling State 21-14 in the Celebration Bowl. Results might have been reversed had the bands been competing. Grambling State used to have an outstanding band and likely thathasn’t changed.

Throw Langston (Oklahoma) University into the band sweepstakes. Attend any game at Langston and see for yourself. For a real show, make that a homecoming game.

Other teams should schedule Langston for home games and help pay for the band to make the trip. Fans would likely chip in to foot the bill.

Other bowl results from Saturday, December 16:

New Orleans Bowl – Troy 50, University of North Texas 30. Former Southeastern student Wren Baker is now director of athletics at North Texas. New to the job, but the smart money says he will make the Mean Green a serious player.

Cure Bowl – Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17.

Las Vegas Bowl – No. 25 Boise State 38, Oregon 28.

New Mexico Bowl – Marshall 31, Colorado State 28,

Camellia Bowl – Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30.

IT WASN’T ON the schedule, but the Index Card Bowl played out Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys edged the Oakland Raiders 20-17.

The index card made its appearance when referee Gene Steretore decided a measurement by itself wasn’t enough. An Associated Press story said Steretore called for the chains to be brought out for the measurement.

And then Steretore put a piece of folded paper or index card between the football and stick that held one end of the single chain. The paper was shown with space between the folded sides. The reasoning was that the paper touched the football and the stick.

Okay, by golly, that proves the referee’s point. It’s hard to argue with logic like that. And then Steretore said the piece of paper didn’t make the decision. He had already made the decision and the paper confirmed it.

Yeah, baby. Can we let the fans vote on it?

How many chains are there with the first-down measuring equipment? I’ve never seen more than one, yet many announcers and now even one NFL referee have called it ‘chains.’

Or at least the AP story said the referee called for the chains. Maybe it was just the AP writer.

Crazy world, don’t you know? What we see and what we say.

Different situation, but still our use of words. I truly believe it would be possible for some not-so-nice person to publicly beat some other person to death with a personal pronoun and nobody would recognize the murder weapon.

The playoff plot thickens for the Cowboys with the return of running back Zeke Elliott for this week’s Seattle Seahawks game. Elliott is returning from a six-game suspension handed out by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Cowboys have two games remaining in the regular season, against Seattle and the Philadelphia Eagles. There’s no complicated math involved. Dallas must win both games for any kind of shot at the playoffs.

The suspension resulted in the NFL’s investigation of something that happened when Elliott was at Ohio State. Local police officials decline to press charged after investigating the situation.

Enter Goodell and the NFL. After many months and several million dollars, Goodell decided the local police officials didn’t know beans about it and exiled Elliott for six games simply because he could.

Dallas owner/general manager/socks and jocks guy Jerry Jones fought it all the way and even threatened to sue the NFL compensation committee regarding Goodell’s contract extension.

It appears Jones lost that battle, but it may not be finished. Goodell’s new deal is loaded with incentives he must meet to make the whopper bucks and that’s one of the things Jones sought.

THE ELLIOTT suspension was likely an over-reaction by Goodell due to how he had handled prior NFL messes.

If there was a boat handy, Goodell missed it with his decisions on several cases of domestic violence and he wanted to show how tough he really was on this stuff.

Goodell now has the opportunity to really lay the wood to another NFL miscreant. The problem is this guy is Jerry Richardson, who owns the Carolina Panthers and also who helps pay Goodell’s salary. Oops, next case.

Richardson has been accused of misconduct around his employees, female and African-Americans especially. According to Sports Illustrated, at least four former Panthers employees have received ‘significant’ monetary settlements because of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including sexually suggestive language and at least one racial slur at a team scout.

This would have been handled behind closed doors in the past, but those days disappeared with the appearance of cell phone videos.

Do not take this as admission of guilt, but the NFL has now taken over the investigation. Wow! That’s serious stuff, much like calling a meeting of the United Nations to correct some nasty situation. That will for sure get ’er done.

By the way, Richardson has said he will sell the Panthers at the end of the season. No real reason, probably just tired of making all ofthat money.

Richardson joins a whole slew of powerful men in Hollyweird who have lost jobs because of indecent treatment of women through the years.

The list is probably far from complete. It certainly would have been nice had sports been able to stay out of this mess.

Money, honey. That’s where it has been, where it is now and likely where it will be in the future.