James Spivey joins National Small College Hall of Fame

Another day, another Hall of Fame induction for Southeastern basketball standout James Spivey.

The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame was founded in 2016 by John McCarthy, who has served as a head coach, founder of the Collegiate Basketball Invitational and Director of the NAIA Division 1 Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament.

McCarthy said, “This is the best of the best in the history of small-college basketball.”

Spivey played his high-school basketball at Bray, Oklahoma, before joining Southeastern and Hall of Fame coach Bloomer Sullivan.

Spivey sparked the Savages to four straight trips to the NAIA National Tournament and that included runner-up finishes in 1955 and 1957. He averaged 42.4 points over five consecutive nights in the tournament and was named the Most Valuable Player.

Spivey said, “I’m honored to be selected to the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame. This is new to me. I didn’t even know it existed.

“This was really special because all three of our kids were there. This doesn’t happen very often and we had a great time.

“Southeastern Director of Athletics Keith Baxter was there and so were Dr. Don Sullivan (coach Sullivan’s son) and his wife. I really appreciated having those folks take the time to attend this event.

“Things like this (Hall of Fame) are more meaningful when you get older. It makes you remember the good old days and also makes you wonder how things like this happen.”

The second SCB class was inducted on November 2 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Evansville, Indiana.

Baxter said, “This is a great honor for James and his family and Southeastern. The SCB is like a who’s who in small college men’s basketball.

“It’s amazing when you think about it. James is in there with NBA All-Stars and NAIA All-Americas. This was a tremendous accolade for James. It also put the spotlight on coach Sullivan and Southeastern basketball.

“I was happy to be there and share this experience with James and his family.”

The SCB flew Spivey and wife Earlynn to Evansville, put them up in the Doubletree and provided all meals.

“We were treated royally,” Spivey said. “I was outside only once when I just stepped out for some fresh air. We just used a walkway to reach the convention center.

“I wore my Southeastern shirt, but I had to trade it for a Hall of Fame shirt. We had a press conference and a question and answer session.

“Everything was really nice. An honor like this 60 years after you played really makes you humble. The SCB Hall of Fame is for what you did in college, not before or after.”

The Spivey family, James Earl (retired from the Denison, Texas, school system); Bill (physical therapist in Alaska, operator of a charter sailboat in Puerto Rico, travels with the Olympics Taikwondo team);Joyce (earned her doctorate, teaches two classes at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, and works with the state museum in Austin); and wife (Earlynn, retired educator); all played basketball at Colbert, Oklahoma, high school).

There’s no question of Spivey’s qualifications for the SCB Hall of Fame. He earned three first-team All-America honors wearing the Blue and Gold of Southeastern.

“All of the points I scored,” Spivey said, “was because of the guards and forwards who got me the ball. It was definitely a team effort. I was fortunate to have played for coach Sullivan at that time. His philosophy was to score inside and that’s what we did.”

Southeastern basketball fans won that long-ago lottery by packing the Snakepit to watch one of the best-ever small-college basketballplayers. Correction: Make that one of the best college basketball players at any level.

Southeastern standout James Spivey, seated left, was inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. The Spivey family made the trip to Evansville, Indiana, for the ceremony. Spivey is pictured with wife Earlynn, seated. Standing from left: James Earl, Bill and Joyce. Southeastern All-American and Hall of Famer James Spivey was recently inducted into the prestigious Small College Basketball Hall of Fame in Indianapolis. Spivey is pictured with his awards that he received at the induction ceremony.