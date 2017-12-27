DHS grad takes conference wrestler of week honors

While wrestling in his home state, Durant senior Jared Woods took the Oklahoma City Duals by storm just over a week ago.

A perfect 4-0 run has allowed him to earn the title of GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Wrestler of the Week, as announced by the conference. Woods is the first member of the Concordia University wrestling team to collect the weekly honor during the 2017-18 season. The program has claimed 12 GPAC weekly awards since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Despite being unranked both on the conference and national levels, Woods went unbeaten in four matches in Oklahoma City a week ago Sunday. The highlight victory for the 157-pound Woods was a 4-3 decision over 11th-ranked Brandon Lawson-Archuleta of Bethany College. A DHS graduate, Woods (11-8) also defeated Baker University’s Joseph Tallie and Lyon College’s Roger Gasmann. Woods helped the Bulldogs (3-3) to team victories over Bethany and Lyon.

The 11 victories on the season are a career high for Woods. Last Wednesday also happened to be his birthday. Head coach Andrew Nicola’s squad will return to the mat after New Year’s with the NWCA National Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jan. 4-5.

Jared Woods http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-102-.jpg Jared Woods