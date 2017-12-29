A Sooner State dozen: outdoors opportunity in the new year

As Christmas Day fades into the rearview mirror, there is once again little doubt in my mind that the month of December is without a doubt the most wonderful time of the year.

After a week of gathering with family and friends- we sure missed your presence Dad – the brightly wrapped presents under the tree are now possessions, the Santa cookies and the Divinity are nearly gone, and its almost time for the lights and decorations to come down until the next scheduled visit from St. Nicholas.

As I reflect on the message and meaning of the Nativity, it’s also time to contemplate a year of blessings – and challenges – that came during 2017. Not to mention making a few course corrections just in time for the coming of a New Year as the calendar prepares to flip to 2018 on Monday, Jan. 1st.

If you’re searching for a few ideas about how to spend some time outdoors in the coming year, then consider a few of these month-by-month suggestions:

January – There is nothing better on a cold winter morning than a mallard hen squawking back to a pleading comeback call from my Sure-Shot Yentzen duck call.

If the tone is just right as the ducks turn on the corners, more than one greenhead drake will “put their boots on,” reach bright orange “red legs” for the water, and cause the dog to whine in anticipation.

If my shot rings true, the main ingredients for a duck dinner will be collected. And with a little luck, perhaps there will also be a flash of silver banded jewelry for the call lanyard.

The first month on the calendar is also a good month to go on “pig patrol,” aiming to bag a few hams, tenderloins, and backstraps as we all do our part to trim down Oklahoma’s growing wild hog problem.

February – How do you deal with the wintertime blues in Texomaland? By looking for the colors of the rainbow, that’s how.

As in the colors of a spunky 18-inch rainbow trout swimming its way through the clear, chilled waters of the Blue River near Tishomingo.

While the trout are planted (from Nov. 1 until the end of February), they still pull plenty hard.

String up the five-weight Orvis fly rod, tie on a caddis fly, a Wooly Bugger, or a baitfish imitating streamer and make a soft cast into a seam in the current. With any luck, the rod will soon jolt and bend and you’ll think you’re knee deep in a Rocky Mountain trout stream.

March – For an Oklahoma angler, March is one of the most anticipated months of the year.

Why? For starters, there is the March Brown mayfly hatch over on the rainbow and brown trout rich Lower Mountain Fork River near Broken Bow.

Then there is the white bass run coming to a stream, river or lake near you.

That is followed up by the chance to land a bona fide bucketmouth largemouth bass – maybe even one approaching 10-pounds – as the March Madness springtime spawn arrives on water bodies like Lake Durant, Lake Texoma, and McGee Creek.

And don’t forget the crappie moving up shallow, something guaranteed to bring plenty of fishing fun and some of the year’s best eating too.

April — In many ways, April is the month of wildflowers and bass fishing in the Sooner State.

But it can also be a great month for some tomfoolery too.

Especially if you find yourself in the woods when an Oklahoma Eastern or Rio Grande turkey gobbler decides to sound off and bellow his amorous intentions for all of the world to hear.

When you pull the trigger on a 12-gauge shotgun, it will hopefully be a Thanksgiving Day dinner table invitation that Mr. Johnny Longbeard simply can’t refuse.

May – While crappie and bass certainly have their share of angling fans earlier in the spring, finding a big group of bluegill beds — or bream beds as they’re known in many places — is fun fishing at its absolute finest.

That’s especially true on a two, three or four-weight fly rod with some sort of small popper, a cricket or a grasshopper imitating fly, or a fly that slowly sinks.

As you target bluegills on a late springtime day, don’t forget to also be on the lookout for a few big bass roaming the deepwater edges of these panfish beds. After defending their own nests and eggs a month ago against marauding bluegills, the bass are hungry and looking for some payback.

If you’re looking for a change of pace this month, how about chasing Eastern Oklahoma’s cat squirrels — or gray squirrels, as they are technically called — and/or the fox squirrels that also call the Sooner State home?

If spring squirrel hunting sounds intriguing, the 2018 season opens on May 15. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Web site, the limit is 10 fox and gray squirrels combined per day (20 in possession after the first day).

June – Since the summertime heat is beginning to build, how about wet wading in a cool Oklahoma stream for smallmouth bass?

While McCurtain County’s Glover River is certainly one of the Sooner State’s best smallmouth streams, a visit to the Blue River in Johnston County can also bring a few strikes by the feisty bronzeback bass that swim there.

Sound intriguing? Then use either a five or a six-weight fly rod with poppers and streamers or light spinning tackle and small lures to chase these smallmouth bass near Tishomingo.

July – While there are many good times of the year to chase striped bass on Lake Texoma, one of my favorite times of the year is during the early and middle portions of summertime.

That’s when a topwater plug or a fly fishing popper on an eight-weight fly rod can be particularly effective early in the day and later on as schooling fish roam the lake’s vast acreage.

If the fish are deep and not looking up, a slab is often the ticket to some superb summertime action on Texoma linesiders.

August – Given its sweltering heat, the eighth month of the year might not seem like a good time to go fishing.

Unless you launch your boat after dark, that is. Get on Lake Texoma just before midnight and throw a black hued popper or a buzzbait against a rocky point and you had better hope that your ticker is in good shape.

Especially if a four or five-pound smallmouth bass comes calling under the glow of a late summer night’s moon.

September – As a hunter, Sept. 1st ranks right up there with the celebrations of Christmas, Easter, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, my anniversary and the birthdays of my wife and kids.

While I normally loathe the searing heat of a Red River Valley summer, I don’t mind it so much as I sit around a dwindling waterhole situated near a harvested grainfield or a sunflower patch.

Especially as the doves begin to fly while the late afternoon sun slowly sinks towards the horizon.

October – All is quiet on an October morn, save for the noise of an Oklahoma red oak tree – or maybe a white oak – noisily raining down acorns.

Let a twig snap however and an archer’s senses go into overdrive. When a Pope & Young whitetail contender cautiously eases into bow range, it’s time to come to full draw as the ticker races away with adrenaline. Hitting the back wall of the draw cycle, hours of summertime backyard practice pay off and muscle memory turns the practiced shot sequence into an automatic routine.

As the buck stops broadside and turns his head slightly the other way, the arrow is off and a Sooner State bowhunter is hopefully moments away from filling a tag.

And needing to call the taxidermist.

November – While I love the rutting frenzy of whitetails in November, I also love to chase ducks.

Especially the early bird green-winged teal, pintails, wigeon, gadwalls and redheads that roar into the southern end of the Central Flyway this month.

Most years, the pre-Thanksgiving Day weather is mild, the flocks are gullible and the shooting can be fast and furious over a good set of decoys. Because of that, there simply has to be a few pre-dawn treks to the duck blind before Turkey Day.

Especially since the Sooner State gun deer season is also ready to begin just before the November holiday arrives. And just as the state’s big whitetail bucks get a little rut crazed with nothing but love on their mind.

December – With any luck, spring, summer and autumn rains will have set the banquet table and provided Oklahoma quail hunters with a good year for chasing bobwhites.

If that’s the case, expect me to dig in the garage for the brush pants and to load up the scattergun with some #8 shot.

With any luck, a hunt out west will find yours truly walking up behind a bird dog locked down on point. When our group gets too close for comfort, a scene straight out of a late John Cowan oil painting will occur as a sizable bunch of “Gentlemen Bob’s” explode into the air.

If all of that sounds like a lot of potential adventure for an Oklahoma outdoors enthusiast to consider during 2018, well, it is.

But after all, the Sooner State is a land literally awash in hunting and fishing opportunity during virtually every week of the calendar year, a state with an embarrassment of outdoors riches from one year all the way to the next.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and resides in Denison, Texas. His column appears weekly.