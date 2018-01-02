Tournament action heats up Thursday

Another big tournament week tips off on Thursday with most area squads competing in one of three local events.

The first Achille Red River Shootout features Achille, Colbert and Victory Life in the bracket.

Achille boys get things started against Victory Life at 11:30 a.m. ahead of the Achille girls and Grayson Christian at 1. Colbert plays in the first round nightcaps as the Lady Leopards meet Victory Life at 7 p.m. and the Leopards square off with Grayson Christian at 8:30.

Kingston’s New Years Classic includes the host Redskins along with Bryan County foes Silo and Rock Creek.

It will be Silo girls up first facing Latta at 11 a.m. Rock Creek boys also challenge defending state champ Latta at 12:20 and it will be the Lady Mustangs taking on Tishomingo at 4:20. Silo boys square off against Talihina at 5:40, Kingston girls also battle Talihina at 7 p.m. and the top-ranked Kingston boys face Tishomingo at 8:20.

The Tushka Invitational will have the host Tigers, Boswell and Calera all in action.

Boswell boys will challenge Antlers at 12:20 with the Lady Scorpions following against Quinton at 1:40. Calera boys battle Quinton at 3 p.m. with the girls then tackling Stonewall at 4:20. The nightcaps feature Tushka girls against Antlers at 7 and the Tigers tangling with Stonewall at 8:20.

Durant will be on the road in the East Central Classic at Ada facing off against Class 6A in the opening round. The Lions will play at 11:30 a.m. with the Lady Lions following at 1 o’clock.

Each location will continue with games on Friday and Saturday.