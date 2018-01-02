Kingston falls to Wright City in TOC #1 showdown

Sizzling starts fueled the Kingston Redskins in the 53rd Annual Tournament of Champions at Tulsa’s Mabee Center, but it was finishing that hurt Class 3A’s top-ranked squad as they ended with a 1-2 record in the prestigious event.

Kingston led by double figures in the opening stanza of each contest but couldn’t duplicate those sensational opening minutes in the second half.

The Redskins dropped a 65-57 verdict to Class 5A power Carl Albert before easily dispatching Class A Ringwood, 89-42.

In the consolation finals, Kingston again burst to a big early advantage but watched Wright City rally for an 80-69 triumph.

Now 9-2 on the season, Coach Taylor Wiebener’s squad will look to bounce back in the Kingston New Year’s Classic which opens Thursday.

Carl Albert 65, Kingston 57

The Redskins utilized torrid early shooting to race to a 12-0 lead right out of the gates while building a 19-10 advantage after one quarter. R.J. Weeks poured in six points in the period while Conner Brister and Jacob Whipkey added five apiece.

Jacob Germany then notched eight of his team-high 22 in the second frame as Kingston extended the margin to 28-14 before the 5A powerhouse came storming back.

Carl Albert closed the half on a 19-2 burst to carry a 33-30 lead to the half.

Kingston could never get any closer after intermission thanks to the one-two punch of Mason Harrell and Trey Hopkins, who combined for 57 of the Titans’ 65 points. The Redskins sank eight treys, but only three came after the halftime break.

In addition to his scoring total, Germany also pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Weeks finished with 14 points, Brister posted 11 with Whipkey and Stoney Lowe tossing in five each.

Kingston 89, Ringwood 42

There was never any doubt in this one as Kingston exploded in the opening quarter for the second day in a row but never let off the gas pedal while running away with the victory.

The Redskins built a 26-8 edge after one stanza with Weeks pumping in 10 points and Brister adding eight as both nailed a pair of treys.

It was a 34-9 bulge early in the second stanza and Kingston continued pouring it on leading 48-21 at the half and 68-31 through three frames. Three-point shooting was a big catalyst as the Redskins sizzled from outside the arc by connecting on 13 long-range bombs, four of which came from Brister with Rylee Holmes contributing three and Weeks and Whipkey two apiece.

Germany had another dominant effort inside with 23 points and 10 rebounds while punching in five dunks.

Four Kingston players reached double figures as Holmes ended with 19, Brister notched 18 and Weeks finished with 12. Whipkey narrowly missed that mark in scoring eight with Trey Keatts chipping in five and Lowe four.

Wright City 80, Kingston 69

An anticipated battle of teams ranked number one in Class 3A and 2A lived up to its billing through three periods before foul trouble and the Lumberjax athleticism caught up with Kingston.

For the third day in a row the Redskins came out scorching hot from the field while building a 24-12 advantage spurred by three treys from Whipkey.

Foul trouble began to mount, especially for Germany, in the second stanza as Wright City narrowed the gap to 40-34. The Redskins also had little answer for Lumberjax standout Robert Briley, who pumped in 19 points in the opening half alone.

Wright City outscored Kingston 20-13 in the third frame to take its first lead with Chris Trusty doing much of the damage for the McCurtain County squad.

The fourth quarter turned even more toward the Lumberjax as they spread the floor and tossed in 26 points to pull away as Kingston was forced to foul to get back in it. C.J. Briley took advantage hitting 11 of 12 charity tosses down the stretch.

Robert Briley scored a game-high 27 while C.J. Briley added 25 points.

R.J. Weeks helped Kingston to sensational starts in all three games at the prestigious Tournament of Champions. The Redskins however were only able to pick up one win against the stiff competition, falling to Wright City in the consolation finals. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_7926_cmyk.jpg R.J. Weeks helped Kingston to sensational starts in all three games at the prestigious Tournament of Champions. The Redskins however were only able to pick up one win against the stiff competition, falling to Wright City in the consolation finals. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kingston inside stalwart Jacob Germany notched double-doubles in opening two games of the Tournament of Champions but was hindered by foul trouble in a consolation title loss to Wright City on Friday. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_7877_cmyk.jpg Kingston inside stalwart Jacob Germany notched double-doubles in opening two games of the Tournament of Champions but was hindered by foul trouble in a consolation title loss to Wright City on Friday. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat