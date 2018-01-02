Savage Storm drop overtime verdict to OK Christian

With catalyst Kevin Buckingham saddled in foul trouble throughout the contest, Southeastern had to look to other offensive options against Saturday afternoon at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Savage Storm found a few of those to rally from a double-figure deficit, but in the end a two-to-one advantage in free throws proved too much to overcome in an 89-82 non-conference overtime loss to Oklahoma Christian.

Coach Kelly Green’s squad fell to 4-6 overall but will be right back home on Thursday night when it returns to Great American Conference action against Ouachita Baptist.

Buckingham made five of his seven field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, but managed just 11 points in 16 total minutes of action.

“Kevin has gotten in foul trouble a couple of games and it hurts us cause he’s such a focal point of what we want to do,” Green commented afterward. “He plays so hard. He only knows one way to play and that’s all out so sometimes he gets a few cheap fouls and that’s not good for us. He just has to play smarter because we obviously need him in the game.”

In Buckingham’s absence, the Savage Storm got a strong offensive effort from Boswell product Markell Henderson, who totaled a game-high 24 points, as well as 16 points off the bench from A’Torey Everett. The difference however came in rebounding.

The visiting Eagles finished with just a 41-36 advantage on the glass, but 13 of those came on the offensive end for putback opportunities, especially in the second half as Southeastern was making a run.

“We just got killed on the glass,” Green added. “The numbers weren’t massive, but they got some big baskets off rebounds. We didn’t keep them then in front a few times. They just stepped in front and outmanned us at the basket several times. We just didn’t show much resistance.”

While Southeastern was looking for offensive answers, the athletic Oklahoma Christian trio of Roderick Smith, Elijah Strickland and Jordan Box were virtually having their way while combining to shoot nearly 57 percent from the field in combining for 68 points.

The Eagles’ full court pressure proved difficult on the Savage Storm early on to key a 9-0 flurry that gave Oklahoma Christian a 26-16 edge just over the midway point of the first half.

“Early weren’t getting people in right spots against the press,” the Savage Storm head coach stated. “We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be in the first half. We did a better job in the second half against it though.”

A pair of Jett Jobe treys followed by one each from Markell and D.J. Henderson rallied Southeastern to a 31-30 advantage five minutes before half time but the visitors closed with a 9-4 flurry to take a four-point lead at intermission.

After going scoreless in the opening 20 minutes, Buckingham returned to the court in the second half to provide a spark with nine points, including a three-pointer that put Southeastern ahead 51-49 with 13:30 remaining.

The Savage Storm maintained the advantage until Buckingham picked up his fourth foul at the 9:43 mark and went back to the bench.

Oklahoma Christian surged back in front but could not pull away thanks to the tandem of Everett of and Markell Henderson, who combined for 14 straight Southeastern points to stay within striking distance.

Buckingham returned for a key inside bucket with 38 seconds left and Jobe drilled a tying trey with 16 seconds to go that forced overtime.

Another Buckingham basket started the extra frame but he was whistled for his fifth foul on a questionable call moments later and forced to the bench.

That seemed to open the door for the visitors who went on a 14-5 run over the final three minutes to close out the victory, sinking eight free throws along the way.

Overall, the Eagles finished 20 of 32 at the charity stripe while Southeastern hit nine of only 16 attempts.

The 24-point effort from Markell Henderson was one of the bright spots Green pointed to after the game.

“Markell has the ability to score at any time,” he said. “We just need more consistency and better shot selection out of him out of him at times. But he’s so physically talented that you expect games like that from him every time. Hopefully this will be a sign of good things to come for the second semester.”

Everett totaled 16 points on seven of 13 shooting from the field while Jobe also contributed 13 as well as six rebounds and six assists.

Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University Boswell native Markell Henderson, shown here driving to the basket during a recent contest, erupted for a team-high 24 points on Saturday but the Savage Storm fell just short in an 89-82 non-conference overtime loss to Oklahoma Christian. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_image-109-.jpg Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University Boswell native Markell Henderson, shown here driving to the basket during a recent contest, erupted for a team-high 24 points on Saturday but the Savage Storm fell just short in an 89-82 non-conference overtime loss to Oklahoma Christian. Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0269_cmyk.jpg Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University