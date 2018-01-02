Sydney Hampton lands at D1 Nebraska-Omaha

To say the year 2017 was like a roller coaster ride for former Durant High All-State pitcher Sydney Hampton would be an understatement.

From high school graduation to settling in at what was expected to be your home the next four years. Then less than three full months into your first college semester the school announces its shutting down almost immediately.

What could have been a disastrous situation turned up virtual roses for the Lady Lion standout as she will begin another journey in the next couple of weeks at Division I Nebraska-Omaha.

“Who gets a chance to go play D1 softball after your school shuts down during your first semester?” Hampton mused. “That just doesn’t happen.”

It did for the DHS graduate, but oh what a tumultuous few days and weeks it was to get there.

The fall semester was rolling along almost without a hitch for Hampton and her fellow students at St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee until that fateful day of November 8 when every member of the student body was summoned to the school gymnasium.

At that time the roughly 1,000 or so students were informed the school, which had been in operation since 1875, was shutting its doors at the conclusion of the fall semester.

“We were all blindsided,” Hampton admitted. “Nobody had any idea it was coming. It was a shock to say the least. There was a lot of uncertainty. Everybody was immediately trying to figure out what we were going to do, especially the athletes.

“We knew finding schools to transfer to in the middle of the year, much less ones that had scholarship money available was going to be difficult.”

While most of her players were in panic mode, St. Gregory’s head coach Dani Dobbs immediately got on the phone in search of landing spots for her roster with her own job status up in the air.

And after only about 90 minutes other colleges began calling with scholarship offers, many for players they had never seen play in person.

“I am so thankful for Coach Dobbs,” Hampton added. “She was right in the middle of this crisis just like us but she was on the phone selling all her players to other colleges. I’ve never heard of a coach doing that. She was extremely loyal to us and cared enough to make sure we all had places that we could transfer.

“Most all of our athletes at St. Gregory’s found a place to go and I’m very happy for everyone.”

For some, like Sydney Hampton, the recruiting process which they had gone through in high school began in earnest once again.

It was in warp speed this time however with very little time to try and juggle recruiting visits as well as finishing up classwork for the semester to be in good standing academically.

“I was worried about finding a place I could fit in, playing for a new coach, all those type of things,” she commented. “It was reassuring to know I had options, but it was a big stressor with school still going on and finals coming up. There was only about 40 days to get it all done.”

Hampton got calls from colleges in Mississippi, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas as well as just down the street at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Her first recruiting trip however was to Lubbock Christian and the Durant native thought that was going to be the place for her but decided to go ahead and visit Nebraska-Omaha.

“At first I didn’t really know,” Hampton said. “It was nine hours from home and it’s a LOT colder than I’m used to, but once I got there I felt this is the place God has led me so I’m going to do it. My parents didn’t really want me to go that far away but knew it was great opportunity for me.

“I loved St. Gregory’s and felt like it was going to be my home the next four years. I feel like everything happened for a reason though and Omaha is where I was supposed to end up. I like the coach a lot. She’s very intense but I like that and feel like under her coaching I will thrive there.”

There will be little time for Hampton to get accustomed to her new school as the Mavericks open the 2018 softball campaign at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi on February 9.

One thing that shouldn’t be much of an adjustment for the Durant native is travel as Nebraska-Omaha plays its first 29 games of the season on the road, including a trip to Oklahoma State in early March.

Durant High grad Sydney Hampton put up incredible numbers during her high school career and will now have a chance to pitch at the Division 1 level at Nebraska-Omaha following a tumultuous, roller coaster fall semester. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_HamptonPitching_cmyk.jpg Durant High grad Sydney Hampton put up incredible numbers during her high school career and will now have a chance to pitch at the Division 1 level at Nebraska-Omaha following a tumultuous, roller coaster fall semester. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat