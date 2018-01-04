Colbert Leopards sweep pair from Coleman

COLBERT – If shaking off Christmas break rust was the objective it was mission accomplished for the Colbert Leopards even though it wasn’t exactly pretty Tuesday night during a twinbill sweep of visiting Coleman.

In the opener, the Lady Leopards improved to 7-6 on the season by pulling away in the second half for a 40-28 victory.

The nightcap was considerably tighter but the Leopards shook off sporadic offensive play and sluggishness throughout to post a 48-45 win to also move to 7-6 for the year.

Both teams will resume action on Thursday night with the opening round of the Achille Red River Classic. Colbert’s girls face Victory Life at 7 p.m. with the boys battling Grayson Christian at 8:30.

Girls

Rebounding proved to be the key for Colbert as the Lady Leopards rode a big advantage on the boards throughout the game.

It was all Colbert at the start as the hosts raced to a quick 8-0 edge with Kiana Love and Kinzee Coker scoring putback baskets.

The Lady Leopard offense however went stagnant for nearly eight minutes allowing Coleman to climb back in the game with 10 unanswered points. They finally ended the drought almost three minutes into the second quarter when Hannah Rhoades notched a free and followed with a conventional three-point play.

Leading 16-15 with just over two minutes left in the half, Colbert closed the quarter on a 6-0 burst including a pair of Allee Raney buckets.

Coleman opened the third period with a trey from Whitney McDonald but the Lady Wildcats didn’t record another basket against a stiffening Colbert defense until just 1:20 remained in the contest.

During that stretch the visitors managed six free throws but Love took over in the paint scoring eight of her team-high dozen points to help build as much as a 12-point cushion for the Lady Leopards.

Rhoades had a solid effort with 10 points as well while Raney and Leigha Brown contributed six apiece. Brooklyn Jones and Toree Buck each notched two points.

“We did a really good job on the boards,” Colbert head coach Jay Depanion commented. “We’re seeing the floor a lot better but still have to play smarter. I thought we played better defensively in the second half but put them on the free throw line too many times.

“The girls practiced a lot over the break and this makes it all worthwhile when we come out here and win one after all the time we spent in the gym the last couple weeks. I’m proud of their efforts and pleased with what we are trying to get done. We’ve got a chance to have a really good week coming back if we just keep getting better.”

Boys

Offensive flow was virtually non-existent for either squad but Colbert was able to put together enough scoring spurts to pick up the victory.

It was all three-pointers at the start as each club’s first three field goals all came from long range, including a pair by the Leopards’ Braden Mueller.

Mueller scored nine of his team’s 12 first quarter points but they trailed by a pair going into the second stanza.

Colbert still trailed 22-20 late in the half but freshman McKye Marquez came off the bench to can a trey and add a driving shot in the waning seconds for a 25-22 edge at intermission. The Leopards never relinquished that advantage throughout the second half but could never find enough rhythm to put the visiting Wildcats away.

Coleman rallied to knot the score at 34 in the closing minute of the third frame but Marquez sank another three-pointer with three seconds left for a 37-34 Leopard lead heading to the fourth.

A 5-0 run to start the final quarter staked Colbert to its biggest lead of the contest but Coleman once again stormed back with eight consecutive points to tie it with 2:52 remaining.

Mueller sank a pair of charity tosses and then split two more after a steal to put the Leopards up 45-42 with 1:49 to play but it was far from over.

Both teams struggled at the free throw line down the stretch as Colbert made just three of eight attempts but Coleman managed only three of six as well.

“We just didn’t execute very well and didn’t play with very much energy tonight,” Colbert head coach Tony Robinson said afterward. “We didn’t play very smart at all and Coleman came in and played really hard. We got four big defensive stops in a row at the end and that was the key.

“It’s a win but we have several guys that have gotten a lot of playing time but just aren’t improving that much. I think it will come but it’s starting to get late in the season now, so we need to find some consistency.”

Mueller led the offensive charge with 14 points with Marquez adding nine. Hunter Peebles scored seven, Dillon Winger chipped in six, Kahlin Hall notched five, Carlos Segura had four and Brandon Denton posted three points.

Colbert’s Kiana Love tosses in two of her team-high 12 points on this contested shot during Tuesday night’s contest with Coleman. The Lady Leopards improved to 7-6 on the season with a 40-28 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8210_cmyk.jpg Colbert’s Kiana Love tosses in two of her team-high 12 points on this contested shot during Tuesday night’s contest with Coleman. The Lady Leopards improved to 7-6 on the season with a 40-28 victory. Freshman McKye Marquez drives to the basket during the second half of Tuesday’s second semester lid lifter for Colbert. Marquez came off the bench with nine key points as the Leopards hung on for a 48-45 win over Coleman. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8248_-_Copy_cmyk.jpg Freshman McKye Marquez drives to the basket during the second half of Tuesday’s second semester lid lifter for Colbert. Marquez came off the bench with nine key points as the Leopards hung on for a 48-45 win over Coleman. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat